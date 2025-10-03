Did Sarah Jessica Parker Just Tease Another Carrie Bradshaw Spinoff?

And Just Like That… might have come to an end back in August, but Sarah Jessica Parker isn’t entirely closing the door on her New York-based newspaper columnist and fashion enthusiast Carrie Bradshaw. And now she’s set fans wondering if there may be another spinoff series featuring Carrie.

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Thursday (October 2), Parker opened up about And Just Like That… showrunner Michael Patrick King‘s decision to end the Sex and the City spinoff after three seasons and whether she’d be open to reprising her role as Carrie in the future.

“I think it’s out of respect for this really singular professional experience that you have to consider what you want to do, have you done it?” Parker explained, per Deadline, when asked about King’s decision. “And sometimes it’s best to gracefully walk away when things feel really right and energetic, versus squeezing and exploiting people’s generosity and hospitality.”

That said, Parker herself isn’t ready to fully say goodbye to her romance-obsessed, shoe-buying, Cosmopolitan-drinking character just yet.

“I’m not certain I understand what that decision means, because I could just be on hiatus,” she teased.

And Just Like That… premiered on HBO Max on December 9, 2021, and was set 11 years after the events of the 2010 film Sex and the City 2. Parker reprised her role as Carrie alongside Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York Goldenblatt. Kim Cattrall did not return as Samantha Jones, though she did make a cameo in Season 2.

In August, King announced that the revival would conclude after the third season. “And just like that… the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and the City universe is coming to an end,” King shared. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That… season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop. Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12.”

At the time of the announcement, Parker wrote a lengthy tribute to her character, saying, “I think I have loved her most of all.”

“I know others have loved her just as I have. Been frustrated, condemned and rooted for her,” she continued. “The symphony of all those emotions has been the greatest soundtrack and most consequential companion. Therefore the most sentimental and profound gratitude and lifetime of debt.”