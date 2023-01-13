‘And Just Like That…’ John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw for Season 2 (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Courtesy of HBO Max

And Just Like That is getting an extra dose of Sex and the City nostalgia as longtime fan-favorite John Corbett returns in his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) on-again-off-again love from years past.

Previously teased in August of 2022, Corbett’s return might not come as a significant shock, but his reunion with Parker on set is sure to excite fans as And Just Like That…‘s social media profiles posted an image of the duo back together on the streets of New York City. “Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the image was captioned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

Of course, Carrie and Aidan are true fashion plates in coordinated outfits with both of them wearing complimentary purples. What leads to this reunion you may ask? Only time will tell for certain, but Aidan’s former competition, Big (Chris Noth) is a non-issue as Carrie’s husband memorably perished following a fateful Peleton ride in Season 1 of the HBO Max sequel spinoff.

While it was rumored he might appear in Season 1, Aidan never popped up, so his Season 2 presence is surely welcomed among adoring viewers. As fans may recall, the last time Aidan Shaw was seen onscreen was in Sex and the City‘s second film, 2010’s Sex and the City 2. During a trip to Abu Dhabi, Carrie bumped into her former love who was then married and father to three kids.

Sneak Peek at 'True Detective,' 'And Just Like That' & More in New HBO Max Promo
Related

Sneak Peek at 'True Detective,' 'And Just Like That' & More in New HBO Max Promo

But with more than ten years passed since their last reunion, it seems like Aidan’s life has gone through changes if his and Carrie’s hand-holding is any indication. Stay tuned for more on the exciting development as we await the Season 2 premiere of And Just Like That… later this year. Until then, let us know what you think of Aidan and Carrie’s reunion in the comment section, below.

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, HBO Max

And Just Like That ... - HBO Max

And Just Like That ... where to stream

Sex and the City - HBO

Sex and the City where to stream

And Just Like That ...

Sex and the City

John Corbett

Sarah Jessica Parker

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Lisa Marie Presley at the 2013 CMT Music Awards
1
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Daughter of Elvis, Singer-Songwriter Was 54
Lisa Marie Presley at Golden Globes Party
2
Lisa Marie Presley Dies: Nicolas Cage, John Travolta, Bette Midler & More Pay Tribute
Lisa Marie Presley's life in pictures
3
Lisa Marie Presley’s Life in Pictures: See Her Through the Years
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay in 'Law & Order' crossover
4
Is ‘Law & Order: SVU’ About to Go There With Benson & Stabler? (VIDEO)
Sam Kavanaugh on Jeopardy!
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Sam Kavanaugh Calls ‘Masters’ Tournament Omission a ‘Gut Punch’