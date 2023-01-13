‘And Just Like That…’ John Corbett Returns as Aidan Shaw for Season 2 (PHOTOS)

And Just Like That… is getting an extra dose of Sex and the City nostalgia as longtime fan-favorite John Corbett returns in his role as Aidan Shaw, Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) on-again-off-again love from years past.

Previously teased in August of 2022, Corbett’s return might not come as a significant shock, but his reunion with Parker on set is sure to excite fans as And Just Like That…‘s social media profiles posted an image of the duo back together on the streets of New York City. “Shh. Don’t tell anyone,” the image was captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by And Just Like That… (@justlikethatmax)

Of course, Carrie and Aidan are true fashion plates in coordinated outfits with both of them wearing complimentary purples. What leads to this reunion you may ask? Only time will tell for certain, but Aidan’s former competition, Big (Chris Noth) is a non-issue as Carrie’s husband memorably perished following a fateful Peleton ride in Season 1 of the HBO Max sequel spinoff.

While it was rumored he might appear in Season 1, Aidan never popped up, so his Season 2 presence is surely welcomed among adoring viewers. As fans may recall, the last time Aidan Shaw was seen onscreen was in Sex and the City‘s second film, 2010’s Sex and the City 2. During a trip to Abu Dhabi, Carrie bumped into her former love who was then married and father to three kids.

But with more than ten years passed since their last reunion, it seems like Aidan’s life has gone through changes if his and Carrie’s hand-holding is any indication. Stay tuned for more on the exciting development as we await the Season 2 premiere of And Just Like That… later this year. Until then, let us know what you think of Aidan and Carrie’s reunion in the comment section, below.

