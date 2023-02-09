Melanie Lynskey Fires Back at Adrianne Curry After ‘Last of Us’ Body Shaming Tweet

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has hit back at comments made by model Adrianne Curry about her body shape in HBO‘s The Last of Us.

Curry, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, made the remarks in a now-deleted tweet, where she said that Lynskey didn’t make a good fit for the role of Kathleen, the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. Where is [The Terminator actress] linda hamilton when you need her?” Curry tweeted alongside a photo of Lynskey.

Lynskey, however, did not let the comment slide by. Taking to her own Twitter account, the Emmy-nominated actress wrote, “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us.’ And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

She continued, “I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Following Lynskey’s response, Curry doubled-down, tweeting, “i am so over everything anymore. Actors can’t allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE. we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesn’t like ’em. it isn’t personal in the slightest.”

i am so over everything anymore. actors cant allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE. we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesnt like em. it isnt personal in the slightest — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) February 8, 2023

When a fan called her out, she said that Lynskey “cropped out what I said about her perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men. Seems quite manipulative. Also, she is NOT her character.”

“Curvaceous babes aren’t a thing in post apocalyptic scenarios,” she added. “People are working hard and starving. This is a fictional character! Fiction!”

The Last of Us, Episode 5, Friday, February 10, 9/8c, HBO Max and HBO On Demand (Airs Sunday, February 12 at 9/8c on HBO)