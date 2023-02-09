Melanie Lynskey Fires Back at Adrianne Curry After ‘Last of Us’ Body Shaming Tweet

Martin Holmes
Comments
Melanie Lynskey and Adrianne Curry
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Adrianne Curry Instagram

The Last of Us

 More

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey has hit back at comments made by model Adrianne Curry about her body shape in HBO‘s The Last of Us.

Curry, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, made the remarks in a now-deleted tweet, where she said that Lynskey didn’t make a good fit for the role of Kathleen, the ruthless leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City, Missouri.

“Her body says life of luxury…not post apocolyptic [sic] warlord. Where is [The Terminator actress] linda hamilton when you need her?” Curry tweeted alongside a photo of Lynskey.

Lynskey, however, did not let the comment slide by. Taking to her own Twitter account, the Emmy-nominated actress wrote, “Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s ‘The Last Of Us.’ And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

She continued, “I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me. Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

Following Lynskey’s response, Curry doubled-down, tweeting, “i am so over everything anymore. Actors can’t allow people to not like their characters? I am DONE. we are not the things we pretend we are on a set or stage. its ok if someone doesn’t like ’em. it isn’t personal in the slightest.”

When a fan called her out, she said that Lynskey “cropped out what I said about her perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men. Seems quite manipulative. Also, she is NOT her character.”

“Curvaceous babes aren’t a thing in post apocalyptic scenarios,” she added. “People are working hard and starving. This is a fictional character! Fiction!”

The Last of Us, Episode 5, Friday, February 10, 9/8c, HBO Max and HBO On Demand (Airs Sunday, February 12 at 9/8c on HBO)

The Last of Us - HBO

The Last of Us where to stream

The Last of Us

Adrianne Curry

Melanie Lynskey

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mayim Bialik
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Mayim Bialik’s Return Date Announced – Fans React
Christina Applegate attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards
2
Christina Applegate Says SAG Awards Likely Her ‘Last As an Actor’ Amid MS Battle
David Giuntoli, Cameron Esposito, Grace Park, Christina Moses, Allison Miller, Romany Malco, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield in 'A Million Little Things'
3
‘A Million Little Things’ Boss Explains That Funeral, Time Jump & Exit
Perdita Weeks and Jay Hernandez in 'Magnum P.I.' Season 5
4
‘Magnum P.I.’: Inside a ‘Sexier’ Season 5 With the Cast
The Late Late Show James Corden
5
‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’ Getting Replaced by Stephen Colbert’s ‘@midnight’