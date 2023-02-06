Jeremy Renner Gives Update on Disney+ Series ‘Rennervations’ After Snowplow Accident

Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner is still recovering after a snowplow accident on New Year’s day left him hospitalized, but he has promised that his new Disney+ series Rennervations is coming soon.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 5, Renner shared a photo from the upcoming series, which follows the actor giving back to communities around the world. “We are so very excited to share the #rennervations show with you all on @disneyplus coming very soon,” he wrote alongside the image.

“As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!” he added.

The four-part series sees Renner embracing his lifelong passion for giving back to less fortunate communities across the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs.

“Behind the big screen, Jeremy is a construction aficionado, and he is heavily invested in the highly creative fabricator culture that exists across the globe and hopes to change lives with these skills and inspire others to do the same,” states the official show description.

Renner is currently on the mend after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” due to a snowplow accident on January 1. The Mayor of Kingstown star has shared updates from his hospital bed on social media, including his physical therapy sessions.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years…Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love,” Renner captioned the post.

He continued: “I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens.”

