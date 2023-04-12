Jeremy Renner Returns to Red Carpet After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner was back up on his feet on Tuesday (April 11) night for the red carpet premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations, three months after a near-fatal snow plow accident left him hospitalized with over 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung.

Walking the carpet with the use of a cane, Renner appeared alongside his family to pose for photographs before hopping onto a motorized scooter to help him through the press interviews.

“I was really adamant about them not pushing this thing while there was momentum with the brass at Disney, with us, with the timing of it in all of our lives. It just felt right,” Renner told Variety about the Rennervations premiere. “I look a little beat up right now, but I promise you this show is what’s propelling me to get better and makes me want to get better every day.”

The Mayor or Kingstown star added, “I set out a goal to be walking this carpet. And here I am enjoying it. Otherwise it would have gone to an abyss with no date and lost traction and excitement and I would have been very, very, very frustrated. I’m very excited right now because we’re here.”

Rennervations, streaming today (April 12) on Disney+, follows Renner and his team of expert builders as they use their skills to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world. This includes turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, and a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center.

Along the way, the Hawkeye actor teams up with his Avengers co-star Anthony Mackie, actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, Slumdog Millionaire actor and producer Anil Kapoor, and “Encanto” singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra, all of who share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

Joining Renner at Tuesday’s red carpet event were his Rennervations co-host and business partner Rory Millikin, executive producer Romilda De Luca, exec producer and showrunner Patrick Costello, and members of the build crew featured on the series, including Roxy Molohon and Rob “Bender” Park.