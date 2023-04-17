Jeremy Renner Goes Back to Hospital to Thank Staff Who ‘Saved My Life’

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner followed through on the promise he made on last week’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, returning to the hospital that helped save his life following his near-fatal snowplow accident.

Renner opened up about his experience at the Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, while on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Monday (April 10), saying it was like living in a “haunted house.”

“It was a sort of ‘under construction’ ICU; they weren’t done with the ICU area when I got there,” he explained. “They put me in like a janitor’s closet, no bathroom in it, and the lights are flickering, everyone’s moaning… I’m like, ‘This is like a haunted house!’ And it’s called ICU, like, ‘I SEE YOU!'”

Realizing he might not have been the easiest patient to deal with, Renner told Kimmel, “I’m going back to this hospital this week to apologize to every one of those nurses.”

The Hawkeye actor shared photos of his visit on his Instagram Stories, where he posed with the various medical staff who looked after him during his stay.

“I got to revisit the amazing group of people who saved my life,” he captioned one of the snaps before adding, “Thank you.”

Renner wound up in the hospital on January 1, 2023, after he was run over by a snowplow while trying to tow a truck with his nephew. He was airlifted to the hospital, where it was later confirmed he had broken over 30 bones and suffered a collapsed lung.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who has been sharing his recovery on social media, returned to the red carpet last week for the premiere of his new Disney+ series Rennervations, which follows Renner and his team of expert builders as they reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them into mind-blowing creations that serve communities around the world.