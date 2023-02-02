‘Night Court’ Receives Quick Season 2 Renewal at NBC

Night Court might have just returned to our televisions on January 17, but already, we know it’s not going anywhere.

NBC has renewed the comedy starring John Larroquette, reprising his role as lawyer Dan Fielding and Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (daughter of the late Harry Stone from the original 1984 show) for a second season. This news comes ahead of the fifth episode airing on February 7 (the first two aired back-to-back) and just two days after NBC renewed La Brea for Season 3. (The network also previously picked up Quantum Leap for a second season.)

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming, in a statement. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

Added Channing Dungey, Chairman, and CEO, of Warner Bros. Television Group, “the verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of Night Court is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”

The numbers speak for themselves. Since the series’ premiere, it has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms. It’s the #1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the (key) 18-49 demo and total viewers and the #1 comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo and total viewers. It’s received the highest total viewers for any comedy premiere since The Connors in 2018, the best comedy premiere on NBC since Will & Grace returned in 2017, and the highest 18-49 demo for a comedy premiere since Young Rock in 2021.

This version of Night Court sees unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone follow in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding. It also stars India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta.

Dan Rubin writes, and executive produces. Rauch and Winston Rauch also serve as executive producers. Larroquette is a producer.

Night Court, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC