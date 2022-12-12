‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

NBC’s Quantum Leap, the reboot of the ’90s sci-fi, time-traveling series of the same name, has been renewed for a second season.

The original series starred Scott Bakula and the reboot stars Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Song. The series follows Ben as he leaps from life to life, correcting mistakes of the past. Quantum Leap is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.

In Quantum Leap‘s first season, Ben is joined on his journey by decorated Army veteran Addison (Caitlin Bassett), appearing in the form of a hologram that only Ben can see and hear. Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson) helms the highly confidential operation; a no-nonsense career military man, he knows that his bosses won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol. Filling out the rest of the team based at headquarters is Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

It becomes clear to the team that they are on a thrilling journey; however, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they want to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act quickly or risk losing him forever.

“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers, and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” reads NBC’s release. “.As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”

Martin Gero serves as executive producer along with Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt.

