‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown is Dating Again After Kody Brown Split

Christine Brown is free from Kody Brown and his polygamous marriage and is ready to enter the dating pool once again.

The Sister Wives star took to Instagram on Sunday, January 29, posting a series of selfies in a black leather jacket and black leggings combo. “I’m dating again!!” she captioned the post. “Holy. Hell. Awkward. Dating online is crazy!”

Christine announced her separation from Kody in November 2021, having been “spiritually married” to him since 1994. She was part of a polygamous marriage along with Kody’s three other wives, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn. As of the most recent season of Sister Wives, Kody only remains married to Robyn.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine wrote at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

Christine and Kody share six children together.

In terms of what Christine is looking for in a new relationship, she has one clear requirement in mind. “Just someone who treats women well,” she told host Sukanya Krishnan on the recent Sister Wives: One on One special.

While she didn’t say what kind of looks or personality she hopes to find in a man, she did reveal her celebrity crush — S.W.A.T. actor Shemar Moore.

“Definitely, I’m blushing. That man’s beautiful. Hmm,” she told Krishnan, who joked, “You’re not throwing him out of your bed.”

As for Kody and Robyn, Christine said she isn’t sure whether they will look for another wife to add to the family.

“It’s also a lot of work, and if you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?” she explained. “And if they’re just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?”

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC