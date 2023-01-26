Succession is back, baby. The divide within the Roy family digs deeper in HBO‘s first Succession Season 4 trailer, released Thursday, January 26. Along with the first full teaser from the Emmy-winning drama’s anticipated new season is the Succession Season 4 release date, new cast announcements, and first-look photos from the season. Let’s dive in.

The 10-episode Succession Season 4 premieres Sunday, March 26 at 9/8c on HBO. In the trailer above, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) are a united front against father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and their Judas, aka Tom Wambsgans (newly minted Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen). The siblings (of course, mostly sans Alan Ruck‘s Connor) are strong-arming Logan’s assistant to get him on the phone with them to negotiate, but the best she can do is maybe get him to send a text to set up a call. That’s a non-starter for the trio.

Tom is taking in his newly frequent attention from his father-in-law as they discuss what would happen if he and Shiv were to split up. For Logan’s part, he doesn’t seem at all phased by keeping Tom on, no matter his relationship status with his daughter. And the tension between Tom and Shiv, who ended Season 3 with Tom’s bombshell betrayal, couldn’t be more clear (notably, Shiv is wearing her wedding rings in the photos below, but Tom isn’t…).

The trailer also treats viewers to a classic melodramatic, hyperbolic exchange between Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun).

“Like Israel-Palestine, Greg. Except harder. And much more important,” Tom says.

Here’s the Season 4 logline: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Four new actors will be joining the ranks this season. HBO announced January 26 that Annabeth Gish (recently seen as Deirdre in Mayfair Witches), Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson have been added to the Succession Season 4 cast. Newly announced returning cast include Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

As previously announced, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Dagmara Domińczyk, Arian Moayed, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Juliana Canfield, and Jeannie Berlin are all coming back for the new season. Additional cast includes Skarsgård, Cherry Jones, Hope Davis, Justin Kirk, and Stephen Root.

Succession Seasons 2 and 3 won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, among others. Overall, the HBO hit has 13 Emmy wins. The series was created by Jesse Armstrong. It’s executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

Scroll through new photos from the season below.

Succession, Season 4 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, HBO and HBO Max