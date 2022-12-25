Succession left the Roy kids in quite a pickle by the end of Season 3, and as we look forward to a new year, viewers also anticipate a new season of HBO‘s hit series.

The show from creator Jesse Armstrong set some storylines in motion as Logan (Brian Cox) essentially cut his three kids — Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) — out of making decisions for Waystar Royco. Without their sway and Tom Wambsgans’ (Matthew Macfadyen) higher position within the family business, only time will tell where Season 4 will lead.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the questions we’d like to see answered when the show does return for its fourth season in Spring 2023.

