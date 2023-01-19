‘Outlander’ Spinoff ‘Blood of My Blood’ Officially Green-Lit at Starz

Sing me a song of a lass that is gone! It’s a bittersweet day for Outlander fans. Starz announced on Thursday, January 19, that Outlander has been renewed for an eighth and final season. Although the end of Jamie and Claire’s time-traveling adventure is in sight, “dinna fash.” The story of their family will continue in the form of Blood of My Blood, a prequel that Starz has officially picked up to series. The spinoff was previously announced as in development in August 2022.

Blood of My Blood will be a 10-episode season telling the love story of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Tales of their romance have been shared by their loved ones throughout Outlander‘s six seasons. From those stories, we know Ellen was never meant to marry Brian (and that Murtagh was once in love with her), but they said to hell with what their families wanted and wed anyway. Now, fans will get to see that story for themselves and meet Ellen for the first time.

Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Jenny’s (Laura Donnelly, Kristin Atherton in Season 7) mother has not been seen in flashback form in Outlander, but Brian has. Ellen died in childbirth when Jamie was a young child before the show’s events took place. Viewers saw Brian in Season 1 during a flashback to the day Jamie got the scars on his back. He died of shock while watching Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) brutally flog his son. Andrew Whipp played Brian in the episode and will return in Outlander Season 7 to reprise his role, presumably for another flashback sequence.

Ellen was the sister of Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Dougall (Graham McTavish), and Colum MacKenzie (Gary Lewis). Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix) was a close friend of the family and was secretly in love with Ellen. The MacKenzie family objected to Ellen marrying Brian because he was a bastard son of Lord Lovat. It seems Jamie (and, by extension, Sophie Skelton‘s Brianna) inherited Ellen’s defiant and independent spirit and her fiery red hair.

Jocasta, Dougall, Colum, and Murtagh are likely to be characters in Blood of My Blood. We could also see Jamie and his siblings being born/as children depending on how long the show runs.

Starz announced the show’s official title when revealing it was in development on August 4, 2022. Along with the announcement came production details. Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts will serve in the same roles for Blood of My Blood, joined by his longtime Outlander executive producer Maril Davis, who will serve as an EP once again.

Ronald D. Moore, who developed Outlander for TV through Tall Ship Productions, will also EP, along with Story Mining & Supply Company. Outlander author Diana Gabaldon will be a consulting producer on the series. Sony Pictures Television produces the prequel. Starz’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey, will oversee the prequel through its creative process.

Gabaldon previously shared she was working on a Blood of My Blood book. She’s also working on the 10th book in the flagship novel series, which could be the last of that particular saga.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Starz’s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby, in a statement when the spinoff was announced. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

The 16-episode Outlander Season 7 premieres in the summer of 2023.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, TBA, Starz