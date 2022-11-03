Which ‘Outlander’ Stars Are Returning for Season 7?

Meaghan Darwish
8 Comments
'Outlander' stars Sophie Skelton, Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and Richard Rankin
Starz
Outlander Forever - Collectors Edition

Outlander Forever

Collector's Edition Magazine

$8.99
Buy Now

The loyal fanbase of Starz’s hit series Outlander may be going through another Droughtlander as they await the super-sized seventh season, but the network offered some relief with the promised return of several favorite characters.

Yes, the time-traversing romantic drama will continue for at least 16 more episodes as viewers await a potential Season 8 renewal announcement, but recent casting news promises the return of some long-unseen characters. While there are new characters set to make their debut in Season 7, we can’t help but celebrate the return of some old favorites.

While Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are at the center of Outlander‘s Claire and Jamie Fraser love story, there are plenty of other stars to get excited about in the upcoming season of Starz’s hit based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling books. Scroll down for a peek into who will be part of the epic chapter in the beloved series.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz

Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Outlander’ Season 7 With the Cast
Related

Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Outlander’ Season 7 With the Cast

 

outlander caitriona balfe claire fraser
Starz

Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser

Outlander wouldn’t be Outlander without its resident doc and main protagonist, Claire Fraser. Caitriona Balfe is confirmed to return for Season 7.

outlander sam heughan jamie fraser
Starz

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser

Everyone’s favorite Highlander Jamie Fraser, known fondly by fans as “the king of men,” is one half of the show’s beating heart. Thankfully, Sam Heughan is already officially billed to reprise his role for the seventh chapter.

outlander sophie skelton brianna mackenzie
Starz

Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie

Claire and Jamie’s strong-willed daughter has played an integral role in the series since Season 2. This truth makes it unsurprising that Sophie Skelton is among one of Season 7’s confirmed cast members.

outlander richard rankin roger mackenzie
Starz

Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie

When it comes to Richard Rankin‘s Roger, he’s part of a package deal with Brianna, so it only makes sense that he’d play a role in the upcoming chapter. Thankfully, Rankin is one of Season 7’s confirmed stars.

Graham McTavish in 'Outlander'
Starz

Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie

That’s right, Jamie’s uncle Dougal is set to feature in the latest chapter despite dying in Season 2. Graham McTavish will reprise his role as the hot-headed highlander thanks in part to the story’s use of time travel.

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire in 'Outlander'
Starz

Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser

n antagonist to Claire since the beginning of the series, it’s been quite some time since fans saw Nell Hudson in character as Laoghaire. Her last appearance was in Season 4 when Brianna traveled through the standing stones to find her parents in the 18th century and was taken in by the woman until she discovered her parentage.

David Berry in 'Outlander'
Starz

David Berry as Lord John Grey

David Berry will return to play Fraser family friend and British ally Lord John Grey for Season 7. His return isn’t surprising as the series added Charles Vandervaart to play an older version of John’s adopted son William Ransom, a.k.a. Jamie’s biological son.

Lotte Verbeek in 'Outlander' Season 1
Neil Davidson / © Starz / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan

Claire may have hacked Geillis’ head off in Season 3, but as a time traveler, Lotte Verbeek’s character certainly got up to some trouble before the fatal encounter. Season 7 will feature the actress’ return to the role introduced in Season 1.

Steven Cree in 'Outlander' Season 4
Starz

Steven Cree as Ian Murray

Could a Murray-Fraser family reunion be on the horizon? Steven Cree will return as Ian Murray in Season 7 alongside new cast member Kristin Atherton who will play Jenny Murray, sister to Jamie. This would be Cree’s first appearance as Ian since helping Brianna prepare for her trip to America in Season 4.

John Bell in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

John Bell as Young Ian

A staple since Season 3, John Bell will return for more action onscreen as Young Ian as confirmed by Starz. As viewers will recall, the actor showed off his dramatic chops with a moving episode chronicling his time with the Mohawk. What could be next? Only time will tell.

Andrew Whipp in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Andrew Whipp as Brian Fraser

Appearing briefly in two episodes during Season 1, Andrew Whipp will return for Season 7 as Jamie’s father Brian Fraser. Another time-travel-dependent appearance, Whipp’s character died in the years leading up to Jamie and Claire’s central love story. The character is also set to play a leading role in the prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood, but it’s unclear who will play the younger Brian Fraser in that iteration.

Caitlin O'Ryan in 'Outlander' Season 6
Starz

Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss

Brianna’s friend and Fraser’s Ridge habitant Lizzie Wemyss is sticking around as Caitlin O’Ryan will return for Season 7. Considering she’s pregnant with either Josiah or Keziah’s baby, it’s sure to make for an interesting story arc.

Paul Gorman in 'Outlander' Season 1
Starz

Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley

Paul Gorman is set to reprise his dual roles as Beardsley twins Josiah and Keziah in Season 7. A part of the series since Season 5, Gorman’s become a welcome member of the Outlander family.

Sophie Skelton and Layla Burns in 'Outlander'
Starz

Layla Burns as Joan MacKimmie

Layla Burns will make her return as Jamie’s step-daughter Joan in Season 7, likely alongside her onscreen mother Laoghaire. The Scotland-based character hasn’t been seen onscreen since Season 4 when she helped Brianna get in touch with her uncle Ian Murray.

Outlander

Caitriona Balfe

Richard Rankin

Sam Heughan

Sophie Skelton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
AsjhaCooper on Chicago Med
1
‘Chicago Med’: Asjha Cooper Leaves NBC Series After Two Seasons
Raven Ross and SK Agalbada in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
2
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3’s Raven & SK Give Post-Wedding Update
'Married at First Sight's Season 15 participants Alexis and Justin
3
‘MAFS’ Reunion: 6 Key Moments From Part 1
Jeopardy!
4
‘Jeopardy!’ Behind the Scenes Photos Shared by TOC Contestant
LaRoyce Hawkins in 'Chicago P.D.'
5
Why Atwater Could Become Detective Soon on ‘Chicago P.D.’