Which ‘Outlander’ Stars Are Returning for Season 7?

The loyal fanbase of Starz’s hit series Outlander may be going through another Droughtlander as they await the super-sized seventh season, but the network offered some relief with the promised return of several favorite characters.

Yes, the time-traversing romantic drama will continue for at least 16 more episodes as viewers await a potential Season 8 renewal announcement, but recent casting news promises the return of some long-unseen characters. While there are new characters set to make their debut in Season 7, we can’t help but celebrate the return of some old favorites.

While Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are at the center of Outlander‘s Claire and Jamie Fraser love story, there are plenty of other stars to get excited about in the upcoming season of Starz’s hit based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling books. Scroll down for a peek into who will be part of the epic chapter in the beloved series.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz