‘Outlander’ Prequel ‘Blood of My Blood’ Officially in Development at Starz

Outlander‘s universe is expanding as Starz hopes to reach further into the past with its spinoff Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

The prequel series, which was previously teased by the network, officially has a title as it remains in the development process. Starz broke the news via Outlander‘s social media channels, tweeting, “The #Outlander universe is expanding! Outlander: Blood of My Blood, a prequel that will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents, is officially in development at STARZ.”

Get ready for a new romance as the writers’ room has officially opened for the new drama series, which will chronicle the love story between Highlander Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. There have been rumors of the prequel series for some time, and earlier this year, more defined details about roles behind the scenes were teased.

Outlander‘s Matthew B. Roberts is attached to write Outlander: Blood of My Blood and will serve as showrunner and executive producer, as he does for the flagship series. Outlander‘s seventh season is currently in production in Scotland.

Maril Davis is also set to executive produce the prequel with Ronald D. Moore, who originally developed Outlander for television under their Tall Ship Productions. Story Mining & Supply Company will also executive produce the show with author Diana Gabaldon serving as a consulting producer. The book on Jamie’s parents from Gabaldon was announced in February, with the source material likely set to release before the show would be launched.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said Starz’s President of Original Programming, Kathryn Busby in a statement. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and Starz’s Executive Vice President of Original Programming, Karen Bailey will oversee the prequel through its creative process. Stay tuned for more updates on the show as it takes shape at Starz.

Outlander, Season 7, TBA, Starz