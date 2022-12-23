Don’t Be the Lass to Know! Subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

They’re back! Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the rest of the Fraser clan are ready for another set of adventures as Starz unveils its first teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated seventh season of Outlander.

Set to officially arrive in Summer 2023, Season 7 welcomes familiar favorites and fresh faces as the saga based on Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books continues. In the nearly minute-long teaser, above, Jamie and Claire talk of the future, primarily his dreams of it.”I’ve had another dream,” Jamie tells his wife who quickly begs him to tell her “what happened.”

“There was light all around you,” he says, describing the scene in his mind. “But it wasn’t a candlelight nor firelight. I thought, now that must be what electric light is like!”

“But how can you recognize something you’ve never seen in real life?” Claire asks, confounded by such an idea that her husband would recognize electricity being from the 18th century.

“I dream of the past,” he tells her. “Why would I not dream of the future?” It’s a valid point Jamie makes, and one that Claire should know better than anyone as she dreamed of her life with Jamie in all different stretches of time, past, present, and future. The teaser offers viewers a lot to consider, based on how Season 6 ended.

As fans will recall, Claire was taken into custody for the murder of Malva Christie (Jessica Reynolds) and separated from Jamie. In the segment, it appears that Claire will face the gallows, but snippets of the couple reunited in the teaser hint at happier times ahead. Meanwhile, an orange glow on Claire’s face hints at the long-talked-about fire that brought Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to the past in the first place as she wished to protect her parents.

New life and death are also alluded to as Claire and Jamie walk behind a coffin being buried at the Ridge, and Brianna appears to give birth to her and Roger’s (Richard Rankin) second child. And this is just a taste of what’s to come. As previously announced, Season 7 will feature new cast members Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips alongside fan-favorites Balfe, Heughan, Skelton, Rankin, John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, and Paul Gorman.

Outlander continues the expansive and time-traversing love story of Claire and Jamie Fraser, two individuals from two very different times who met in Scotland in the 1740s after she traveled through the standing stones at Craigh Na Dun following World War II. As Jamie and Claire ponder the future amid their lives in Revolutionary North Carolina, the season tagline, “when do you belong?” resonates deeply.

Executive produced by Balfe, Heughan, Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Don’t miss it when the Droughtlander ends in Summer 2023, and until then, check out the teaser, above, and stay tuned for more details as we head into the new year.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, Summer 2023, Starz