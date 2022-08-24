‘Outlander’ Star Lauren Lyle Reacts to ‘Blood of My Blood’ Spinoff

Outlander may not return for Season 7 anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean the stars aren’t hard at work getting it ready for fans.

While shooting continues on the series, star Lauren Lyle is gearing up for a new role in BritBox‘s Karen Pirie adaptation. Keeping mum about her potential return as Marsali Fraser in Outlander, Lyle admits, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say actually.”

“If you were to read the books, then I think you know more about what is to come or what is not to come,” the actress hints. While she couldn’t say more than the fact that there are “exciting things in the pipeline,” she was able to comment on the recent Outlander spinoff that’s currently in development.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will focus on the love story between Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. While the spinoff isn’t likely to include Jamie’s future daughter-by-marriage, Lyle does like the possibility that comes with Blood of My Blood.

With one spinoff comes the opportunity for others, something that the actress would enjoy. “I was talking about [how] Marsali’s never time traveled in the main Outlander. Me and César [Domboy], who plays Fergus, have often discussed the fact that ‘Are we the only ones that don’t know about time travel and haven’t time traveled? Why are we in the family and no one’s told us this yet? How dare they.’ I wonder if for the prequel, somehow they need someone to help with something somewhere and Marsali’s got to travel back.”

“I’d be right up for it,” Lyle notes. Understandably, Marsali and Fergus are a pretty progressive couple for the time, following in Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s footsteps with their blurry gender roles and passion for life.

Noting the dream sequence from Season 5’s finale, “Never My Love,” Lyle points out that Marsali and Fergus fit in quite well with the 1960s motifs. “When we did the dream sequence, I walked on set, I had my own hair that was really long at the time and a little yellow dress. Everyone was like, ‘This is the time that Marsali’s meant to be from.'”

And so for Lyle, she says, “It’d be lovely if we could” see Marsali do something new. Only time will tell. But in the meantime, fans can catch Lyle when Karen Pirie premieres on BritBox in October 2022. Stay tuned for more updates as Outlander‘s Season 7 production continues.

Outlander, Season 7 Premiere, TBA, Starz