Aloha, NBC! ‘Magnum P.I.’ Drops Season 5 Trailer and Key Art (VIDEO)

With just a month to go before Magnum P.I. debuts on NBC, the network is hyping up its new import with a new Season 5 trailer and snazzy key art for the action-adventure series.

In even better news, NBC is devoting its primetime schedule on Sunday, February 19, to the show — with encore Season 4 episodes airing at 7/6c and 8/7c before Season 5 premieres with back-to-back episodes at 9/8c and 10/9c.

In NBC’s new trailer for the returning series, Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) finds colleague-turned-girlfriend Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) with what she assumes to be good news.

“How do you know I have good news?” Magnum asks.

“You have that look,” Higgins observes.

To that, Magnum quips, “Well, maybe I have Resting Confident Smirk Face.”

We also see Magnum getting lots of action in the trailer (and we’re not just talking about that shower scene with Higgins). In one sequence, for example, he leaps from his red convertible and grabs onto the sled rails of a helicopter above just before a truck pulverizes the sports car.

“Living in Hawaii, I find that each day is like the one before. Everywhere you go, you can feel that aloha spirit,” Magnum says in voiceover. “But sometimes you wake up, and everything seems different, like it’s not just going to be another day in paradise. It might even be something better.”

guess now would be the time for the official show art: pic.twitter.com/gsK8G8RvuA — Magnum P.I. is having a big day!! (@magnumpi) January 15, 2023

In the new key art for Season 5, Hernandez and Weeks pose in front of block lettering reading “Aloha NBC.” As fans know, NBC saved Magnum P.I. after CBS canceled the show following its fourth-season finale last year.

“Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series, centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator,” NBC summarizes in a press release. “A charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!”

Joining Hernandez and Weeks in the Magnum P.I. cast are Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang. CBS Studios produces the series in association with Universal Television Group, and Eric Guggenheim, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, Barbie Kligman, David Wolkove, and Gene Hong serve as executive producers.

Magnum P.I., Two-Hour Season 5 Premiere, Sunday, February 19, 9/8c, NBC