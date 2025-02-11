‘NCIS’ & ‘New Girl’ Actor Peter ‘Navy’ Tuiasosopo Dies at 61

Actor Peter ‘Navy’ Tuiasosopo, who had roles in TV shows such as New Girl, NCIS, Magnum P.I., and many more, has died. He was 61.

The news of his passing was first announced by his son, Manoah, who shared a statement on Facebook on Monday (February 10), which was co-signed by the actor’s wife, kids, and grandkids.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Our father Peter N. Tuiasosopo passed away this morning at 3:16am,” the statement read.

It continued, “My dad lived an amazing life and in no way does his impact stop here. We will continue to live with him in spirit, and as saddened as we are, he is without a doubt in Heaven with his brothers, sisters, parents, daughter, and Jesus, and no longer in pain. His strength, love, compassion, and kindness will forever be felt.”

“My family and I will discuss the decisions regarding a proper Celebration of Life and will announce the details once prepared,” the post concluded. “We thank you all again for your thoughts and prayers and ask for your continued support through this tough and emotional time.”

A cause of death was not disclosed in the Facebook post, however, Tuiasosopo’s son told TMZ his father died due to heart complications in Phoenix, Arizona. He also referred to his dad as “a trailblazer for Polynesian actors in Hollywood.”

Born on May 24, 1963, in San Pedro, California, Tuiasosopo was a football player in high school and went on to accept a football scholarship from Utah State University. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the St. Louis Cardinals after the 1987 NFL Draft before signing with the Los Angeles Rams’ on three separate occasions but never making the team.

He then turned his attention to acting, with his first on-screen credit coming in the 1991 sports comedy film Necessary Roughness. From there, he appeared in two episodes of Down the Shore and co-starred alongside Adam West as Detective Al Hamoki in the TV series Danger Theatre.

Tuiasosopo would continue to rack up a wide array of TV credits over the years, including eight episodes as Kaleo on Hawaii and seven episodes of The Young and the Restless as Koa. He also had brief roles in the likes of NCIS, Ray Donovan, New Girl, Mob City, Mayans M.C., black-ish, and, most recently, Magnum P.I.

On the big screen, he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Edmond Honda in the 1994 live-action adaptation of Street Fighter. He also starred alongside John Cena in the film 12 Rounds and appeared in The Fast and the Furious, Batman & Robin, Charlie’s Angels, The Scorpion King, A Perfect Getaway, and many others.