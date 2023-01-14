‘The Flash’ Season 9: Diggle, Oliver, Barry, and Wally Reunite in BTS Pic (PHOTO)

A massive Arrowverse reunion will be here in a Flash! As the cast and crew of The Flash continue filming the CW series’ ninth and final season, returning Arrow star David Ramsey is sharing a glimpse of the highly anticipated cast reunion in Episode 9.

In a photo Ramsey posted to Instagram on Friday, January 13, fans can see him, Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, and Keiynan Lonsdale in character as John Diggle, Oliver Queen, Barry Allen, and Wally West, respectively. (More accurately, the actors are dressed as their characters’ superhero alter-egos: Spartan, Green Arrow, The Flash, and Kid Flash.)

“Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons,” Ramsey wrote in the Instagram caption. “But most importantly, thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe. None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed! #TheFlashFinalSeason #ArrowLives!”

Also appearing in that episode — directed by The Flash star Danielle Panabaker — is Sendhil Ramamurthy as Ramsey Rosso a.k.a. Bloodwork, a villain from The Flash Season 6.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace announced the upcoming reappearances of Ramsey, Lonsdale, and Ramamurthy earlier this month — saying in a statement that it was “a no-brainer to have Diggle join Team Flash in our final season,” that fans will see “a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before,” and that “the villainous Bloodwork’s return will set into motion one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet,” per TVLine.

The news of Amell’s reprise performance as Oliver Queen came a day later. “As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” Wallace said at the time. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.”

Wallace continued: “The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills, and tears.”

The Flash, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8/7c, The CW