Does 'The Flash' Final Season Poster Tease a Long-Standing Theory About Barry's Ending?

The Flash final season
The Flash

The final season of The Flash is coming next month, and fans are having fun speculating about the ending now that the poster has been released.

On The Flash’s official Twitter account, the series dropped the new poster, which shows the Flash’s empty boots lit up by a lightning-like force.

Fans were happy to see the key art and began speculating about a long-running theory that has held strong since the series began.

The lightning bolt theory has been a longstanding theory because it brings the series full circle. It also happened in one of the comics, so it’s not a far stretch for fans to assume this poster might be hinting at such an ending.

It has also been announced that former cast members David Ramsey (John Diggle), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso) will guest star in one of the final episodes, bringing back some fan-favorite characters.

Stay tuned for more info on the final season of The Flash!

The Flash, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8/7c, The CW

