Does ‘The Flash’ Final Season Poster Tease a Long-Standing Theory About Barry’s Ending?

The final season of The Flash is coming next month, and fans are having fun speculating about the ending now that the poster has been released.

On The Flash’s official Twitter account, the series dropped the new poster, which shows the Flash’s empty boots lit up by a lightning-like force.

Balance will need to be restored. The final season of #TheFlash begins Wednesday, February 8 on The CW! #TheFinalRun pic.twitter.com/6Ywz6um2qo — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 3, 2023



Fans were happy to see the key art and began speculating about a long-running theory that has held strong since the series began.

Already teasing the theory that Barry will ultimately sacrifice himself and become pure lightning and then become the lightning bolt that ended up hitting him in season 1. Full circle #TheFlash #TheFinalRun https://t.co/LyQhT36Hju — Lukey SZN 🚀 (@LukeConnerton) January 3, 2023

I got a feeling the series is gonna end basically how it started and they’ll travel to his parents house and become the lightning bolt that strikes him and then the series will be one huge loop, I’m probably wrong but I think it’d be cool to end the series like that — BULLETSCARER22 (@BULLETSCARER22) January 3, 2023

Let’s go, I’m excited for the final season. I just hope it’s a good ending for the show. A lot of people (including me) thinks that it might end with S1 Barry getting his powers. — Wayax (@UnknownNo_One) January 3, 2023

The lightning bolt theory has been a longstanding theory because it brings the series full circle. It also happened in one of the comics, so it’s not a far stretch for fans to assume this poster might be hinting at such an ending.

It has also been announced that former cast members David Ramsey (John Diggle), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso) will guest star in one of the final episodes, bringing back some fan-favorite characters.

Stay tuned for more info on the final season of The Flash!

The Flash, Final Season Premiere, Wednesday, February 8, 8/7c, The CW