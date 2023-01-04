‘Arrow’ Icon Stephen Amell Suits Back Up for ‘The Flash’ Final Season

The Flash‘s final season just got a shot of O.G. energy!

The CW has confirmed that Arrow icon Stephen Amell is set to strap on the quiver again as Oliver Queen for what is shaping up to be a momentous Episode 909. This is 100 percent fitting since it was Arrow that introduced us to Grant Gustin‘s instantly beloved Barry Allen back in Season 2’s “The Scientist” episode.

“As soon as our final season was announced, we knew we wanted Stephen to come back and reprise his iconic role as Oliver Queen,” states showrunner Eric Wallace of recruiting the Heels headliner. “After all, it was Oliver who originally launched Barry Allen on his heroic path. That’s why everyone on Team Flash felt so strongly that it was important to create a full-circle moment with Oliver’s return in the final season of The Flash.

“The result is an epic-yet-emotional episode we hope Arrowverse fans will enjoy. It’s all to say ‘thank you’ to everyone for watching and supporting our show throughout nine wonderful years. We absolutely cannot wait for everyone to see Grant and Stephen saving the world together again. And yes, there will be thrills, chills, and tears,” Wallace’s statement concludes.

As previously reported, Amell’s Arrow co-star David Ramsey (John Diggle), along with Flash vets Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West), and Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso) are also on tap for the hour. In addition, December brought the news that Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines was bringing her Dreamer/Nia Nal for a storyline with Iris (Candice Patton) and it was announced back in October that former Batwoman standout Javicia Leslie would be appearing as the Bat-Flash hybrid villain Red Death.

We have a feeling even more friends of WestAllen may be heading over to Central City. I mean, who wouldn’t want one more duet between Barry and Kara Danvers before he hangs up his gold boots?