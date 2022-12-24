‘Indiana Jones,’ ‘The Office,’ ‘The Santa Clause’ & More Christmas Eve TV Marathons
Whether you want to sit, relax, and binge some holiday entertainment or holiday content will be your background noise for your holiday plans, there is a slew of fun Christmas Eve TV marathons this year.
There’s an Indiana Jones marathon over on the Paramount Network. Hit episodes of The Office, including the comedy’s Christmas episodes, will be playing all day on Comedy Central. And as always, holiday programming will be running all day long on Freeform (its final days of 25 Days of Christmas), TBS, and TNT (as usual, 24-hours of A Christmas Story are coming our way on the last two).
As a special treat, Showtime is airing a showing of Oscar-contender Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Showtime 2 and USA have Twilight and Harry Potter marathons on the slate.
Below is a guide for the 2022 Christmas Eve TV marathons. Happy holidays!
Christmas Movies on AMC
12:00 am: Planes, Trains and Automobiles
2:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
3:15 am: Pinocchio’s Christmas
4:30 am: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer
5:30 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
6:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)
7:15 am: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
9:45 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
11:00 am: White Christmas
1:45 pm: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
2:15 pm: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
2:45 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
4:00 pm: The Polar Express
6:00 pm: Four Christmases
8:00 pm: Elf
10:00 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
BET
1:00 am: Christmas for Sale
9:00 am: A Miracle Before Christmas
11:00 am: Christmas Party Crashers
8:00 pm: Gospel Superfest Holiday 22
South Park, Seinfeld & The Office on Comedy Central
12:00 am-4:30 am: South Park
5:00 am to 6:30 am: Paid Programming
7:00 am-7:30 am: Seinfeld
8:00 am-11:30 pm: The Office
Last Man Standing & Movie Marathons on E!
6:00 am-12:00 pm: Last Man Standing
12:30 pm: Journey to the Center of the Earth
2:30 pm: Back to the Future
5:00 pm: Back to the Future II
7:30 pm: Back to the Future III
10:00 pm: The Goonies
12: 30 am: The Goonies
Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas
7:00 am: Love the Coopers
9:30 am: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:00 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
2:00 pm: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:40 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:45 pm: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:50 pm: Frosty the Snowman
7:20 pm: The Santa Clause
9:30 pm: The Santa Clause 2
12:00 am: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Great American Family’s Great American Christmas
12:00 am: Christmas in Pine Valley
2:00 am: When Hope Calls Christmas
4:00 am: A Hot Cocoa Christmas
6:00 am: Christmas Time is Here
8:00 am: Christmas at the Drive-In
10:00 am: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane
12:00 pm: Catering Christmas
2:00 pm: A Merry Christmas Wish
4:00 pm: Christmas Yule Log
Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas
12:00 am: We Wish You a Married Christmas
2:00 am: When I Think of Christmas
4:00 am: A Royal Corgi Christmas
6:00 am: In Merry Measure
8:00 am: A Kismet Christmas
10:00 am: Undercover Holiday
12:00 pm: Hanukkah On Rye
2:00 pm: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
4:00 pm: A Cozy Christmas Inn
6:00 pm: Jolly Good Christmas
8:00 pm: A Holiday Spectacular
10:00 pm: Haul Out the Holly
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas
12:00 am: One December Night
2:00 am: Christmas Incorporated
4:00 am: Christmas at Cartwrights
6:00 am: One Christmas Eve
8:00 am: The Holiday Stocking
10:00 am: We Need a Little Christmas
12:00 pm: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These
2:00 pm: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas
4:00 pm: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas
6:00 pm: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
8:00 pm: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas
10:00 pm: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas
His Dark Materials & DC Movies on HBO
12:00-6 pm: His Dark Materials
6:14 pm: DC League of Super-Pets
8:00 pm: Black Adam
10:06 pm: Man of Steel
ION
10:00 am: The Christmas Sitters
12:00 pm: 12 Pups of Christmas
2:00 pm: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays
4:00 pm: A Beauty & The Beast Christmas
6:00 pm: A Prince and Pauper Christmas
8:00 pm: Christmas Matchmakers
10:00 pm: The Search for Secret Santa
12:00 am: Beaus of Holly
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime
12:01 am: A New Orleans Noel
2:04 am: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas
10:00 am: Why the Nativity?
10:59 am: A Date by Christmas Eve
12:30 pm: Let’s Meet Again on Christmas
2:00 pm: Reindeer Games Homecoming
4:00 pm: Feliz NaviDAD
6:00 pm: Dear Christmas
8:00 pm: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
10:03 pm: A Christmas Spark
Ridiculousness, Scrooged & Bad Santa on MTV
12:30 am-5:30 am: Ridiculousness
6:00 am: Scrooged
8:00 am: Bad Santa
10:00 am: Bad Santa 2
12:00 pm: Scrooged
2:00 pm: Bad Santa
4:00 pm: Bad Santa 2
6:00 pm: Scrooged
8:00 pm: Bad Santa
10:00 pm: Bad Santa 2
OWN Christmas Movies
3:00 am: Our OWN Christmas
4:00 am: A Christmas Stray
6:00 am: Our OWN Christmas
7:00 am: First Christmas
9:00 am: Our OWN Christmas
10:00 am: A Sisterly Christmas
12:00 pm: A Chestnut Family Christmas
2:00 pm: The Great Holiday Bake War
4:00 pm: Baking Christmas
6:00 pm: Cooking Up Christmas
8:00 pm: A Christmas Fumble
10:00 pm: The Great Holiday Bake War
Indiana Jones on Paramount Network
1:00 am: Raiders of the Lost Arc
3:10 am: Bar Rescue
4:00 am-7:30am: Paid Programming
8:00 am: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
10:55 am: Raiders of the Lost Arc
1:32 pm: Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom
4:10 pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
7:00 pm: Raiders of the Lost Arc
9:35 pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Movies on Showtime
10:25 am: Last Holiday
12:20 pm: Something’s Gotta Give
2:30 pm: Everything Everywhere All at Once
5:00 pm: Scream
7:00 pm: Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?
8:00 pm: Last Holiday
10:00 pm: Bad Santa
11:35 pm: Bad Santa 2
Twilight Marathon on Showtime 2
8:30 am: Twilight
10:35 am: The Twilight Saga: New Moon
12:50 pm: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
3:00 pm: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
5:00 pm: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
7:00-9:00 pm: George & Tammy
10:00 pm: Dead for a Dollar
11:50 pm: Eight Crazy Nights
TCM Classic Christmas Movies
12:00 pm: The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
1:45 pm: It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947)
4:00 pm: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
6:00 pm: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
8:00 pm: The Bishop’s Wife (1947)
10:00 pm: A Christmas Carol (1938)
TBS
5:30 am-7:00 am: Family Matters
7:30 am-9:00 am: The George Lopez Show
9:30 am-11:30 am: Bob’s Burgers
12:00 pm-4:30 pm: Friends
5:00 pm-7:30 pm: The Big Bang Theory
8:00 pm: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon begins
TNT
2:00 am-9:00 am: NCIS: New Orleans
10:00 am: The Change-Up
12:00 pm: Identity Thief
2:30 pm: Game Night
4:45 pm: Tag
7:00 pm: Bad Moms
9:00 pm: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon begins
Spooky Stories on Travel Channel
7:00 am-5:00 pm: Paranormal Caught on Camera
6:00 pm-9:00 pm: Ghost Brothers: Lights Out
10:00 pm-11:00 pm: Spooked Scotland
UPtv
1:00 am: Christmas on Holly Lane
7:00 am: A Carol Christmas
9:00 am: The Christmas Calendar
11:00 am: Angels in the Snow
1:00 pm: Christmas Catch
3:00 pm: Christmas on the Slopes
5:00 pm: Snowbound for Christmas
7:00 pm: The Snowball Effect (New)
9:00 pm: Christmas at Rosemont
11:00 pm: An Eclectic Christmas
Harry Potter Marathon on USA
6:00 am: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
8:30 am: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
11:35 am: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
3:05 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
5:28 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
7:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
10:38 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
VH1
12:00 am-11:30 am: Cheaters Marathon
12:00 pm: Bad Boys
2:30 pm: Bad Boys 2
6:00 pm: Friday After Next
8:00 pm: Next Friday
10:00 pm: Friday
FX East
7:00 am-7:30 am: Mom
8:00 am-9:30 am: Family Guy
10:o0 am: Abominable
12:00 pm: The Angry Birds Movie 2
2:00 pm: The Boss Baby
4:00 pm: The Secret Life of Pets 2
6:00 pm: Despicable Me 3
8:00 pm: The Grinch
10:00 pm: The Grinch
FX Movie Channel
2:30 pm: A Christmas Carol (1951)
4:20 pm: FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)
7:50 pm: A Christmas Carol (1951)
9:40 pm: FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)