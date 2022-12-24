Whether you want to sit, relax, and binge some holiday entertainment or holiday content will be your background noise for your holiday plans, there is a slew of fun Christmas Eve TV marathons this year.

There’s an Indiana Jones marathon over on the Paramount Network. Hit episodes of The Office, including the comedy’s Christmas episodes, will be playing all day on Comedy Central. And as always, holiday programming will be running all day long on Freeform (its final days of 25 Days of Christmas), TBS, and TNT (as usual, 24-hours of A Christmas Story are coming our way on the last two).

As a special treat, Showtime is airing a showing of Oscar-contender Everything Everywhere All at Once. And Showtime 2 and USA have Twilight and Harry Potter marathons on the slate.

Below is a guide for the 2022 Christmas Eve TV marathons. Happy holidays!

Christmas Movies on AMC

12:00 am: Planes, Trains and Automobiles

2:00 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:15 am: Pinocchio’s Christmas

4:30 am: Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer

5:30 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

6:00 am: Jack Frost (1979)

7:15 am: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

9:45 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

11:00 am: White Christmas

1:45 pm: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

2:15 pm: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

2:45 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:00 pm: The Polar Express

6:00 pm: Four Christmases

8:00 pm: Elf

10:00 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

BET

1:00 am: Christmas for Sale

9:00 am: A Miracle Before Christmas

11:00 am: Christmas Party Crashers

8:00 pm: Gospel Superfest Holiday 22

South Park, Seinfeld & The Office on Comedy Central

12:00 am-4:30 am: South Park

5:00 am to 6:30 am: Paid Programming

7:00 am-7:30 am: Seinfeld

8:00 am-11:30 pm: The Office

Last Man Standing & Movie Marathons on E!

6:00 am-12:00 pm: Last Man Standing

12:30 pm: Journey to the Center of the Earth

2:30 pm: Back to the Future

5:00 pm: Back to the Future II

7:30 pm: Back to the Future III

10:00 pm: The Goonies

12: 30 am: The Goonies

Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas

7:00 am: Love the Coopers

9:30 am: Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:00 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:00 pm: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:40 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:45 pm: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:50 pm: Frosty the Snowman

7:20 pm: The Santa Clause

9:30 pm: The Santa Clause 2

12:00 am: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Great American Family’s Great American Christmas

12:00 am: Christmas in Pine Valley

2:00 am: When Hope Calls Christmas

4:00 am: A Hot Cocoa Christmas

6:00 am: Christmas Time is Here

8:00 am: Christmas at the Drive-In

10:00 am: Christmas on Candy Cane Lane

12:00 pm: Catering Christmas

2:00 pm: A Merry Christmas Wish

4:00 pm: Christmas Yule Log

Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas

12:00 am: We Wish You a Married Christmas

2:00 am: When I Think of Christmas

4:00 am: A Royal Corgi Christmas

6:00 am: In Merry Measure

8:00 am: A Kismet Christmas

10:00 am: Undercover Holiday

12:00 pm: Hanukkah On Rye

2:00 pm: ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

4:00 pm: A Cozy Christmas Inn

6:00 pm: Jolly Good Christmas

8:00 pm: A Holiday Spectacular

10:00 pm: Haul Out the Holly

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas

12:00 am: One December Night

2:00 am: Christmas Incorporated

4:00 am: Christmas at Cartwrights

6:00 am: One Christmas Eve

8:00 am: The Holiday Stocking

10:00 am: We Need a Little Christmas

12:00 pm: Five More Minutes: Moments Like These

2:00 pm: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

4:00 pm: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

6:00 pm: Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

8:00 pm: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

10:00 pm: Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas

His Dark Materials & DC Movies on HBO

12:00-6 pm: His Dark Materials

6:14 pm: DC League of Super-Pets

8:00 pm: Black Adam

10:06 pm: Man of Steel

ION

10:00 am: The Christmas Sitters

12:00 pm: 12 Pups of Christmas

2:00 pm: Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays

4:00 pm: A Beauty & The Beast Christmas

6:00 pm: A Prince and Pauper Christmas

8:00 pm: Christmas Matchmakers

10:00 pm: The Search for Secret Santa

12:00 am: Beaus of Holly

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime

12:01 am: A New Orleans Noel

2:04 am: Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas

10:00 am: Why the Nativity?

10:59 am: A Date by Christmas Eve

12:30 pm: Let’s Meet Again on Christmas

2:00 pm: Reindeer Games Homecoming

4:00 pm: Feliz NaviDAD

6:00 pm: Dear Christmas

8:00 pm: The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

10:03 pm: A Christmas Spark

Ridiculousness, Scrooged & Bad Santa on MTV

12:30 am-5:30 am: Ridiculousness

6:00 am: Scrooged

8:00 am: Bad Santa

10:00 am: Bad Santa 2

12:00 pm: Scrooged

2:00 pm: Bad Santa

4:00 pm: Bad Santa 2

6:00 pm: Scrooged

8:00 pm: Bad Santa

10:00 pm: Bad Santa 2

OWN Christmas Movies

3:00 am: Our OWN Christmas

4:00 am: A Christmas Stray

6:00 am: Our OWN Christmas

7:00 am: First Christmas

9:00 am: Our OWN Christmas

10:00 am: A Sisterly Christmas

12:00 pm: A Chestnut Family Christmas

2:00 pm: The Great Holiday Bake War

4:00 pm: Baking Christmas

6:00 pm: Cooking Up Christmas

8:00 pm: A Christmas Fumble

10:00 pm: The Great Holiday Bake War

Indiana Jones on Paramount Network

1:00 am: Raiders of the Lost Arc

3:10 am: Bar Rescue

4:00 am-7:30am: Paid Programming

8:00 am: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

10:55 am: Raiders of the Lost Arc

1:32 pm: Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom

4:10 pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

7:00 pm: Raiders of the Lost Arc

9:35 pm: Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Movies on Showtime

10:25 am: Last Holiday

12:20 pm: Something’s Gotta Give

2:30 pm: Everything Everywhere All at Once

5:00 pm: Scream

7:00 pm: Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas?

8:00 pm: Last Holiday

10:00 pm: Bad Santa

11:35 pm: Bad Santa 2

Twilight Marathon on Showtime 2

8:30 am: Twilight

10:35 am: The Twilight Saga: New Moon

12:50 pm: The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

3:00 pm: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

5:00 pm: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

7:00-9:00 pm: George & Tammy

10:00 pm: Dead for a Dollar

11:50 pm: Eight Crazy Nights

TCM Classic Christmas Movies

12:00 pm: The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

1:45 pm: It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947)

4:00 pm: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

6:00 pm: Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)

8:00 pm: The Bishop’s Wife (1947)

10:00 pm: A Christmas Carol (1938)

TBS

5:30 am-7:00 am: Family Matters

7:30 am-9:00 am: The George Lopez Show

9:30 am-11:30 am: Bob’s Burgers

12:00 pm-4:30 pm: Friends

5:00 pm-7:30 pm: The Big Bang Theory

8:00 pm: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon begins

TNT

2:00 am-9:00 am: NCIS: New Orleans

10:00 am: The Change-Up

12:00 pm: Identity Thief

2:30 pm: Game Night

4:45 pm: Tag

7:00 pm: Bad Moms

9:00 pm: A Christmas Story 24-Hour Marathon begins

Spooky Stories on Travel Channel

7:00 am-5:00 pm: Paranormal Caught on Camera

6:00 pm-9:00 pm: Ghost Brothers: Lights Out

10:00 pm-11:00 pm: Spooked Scotland

UPtv

1:00 am: Christmas on Holly Lane

7:00 am: A Carol Christmas

9:00 am: The Christmas Calendar

11:00 am: Angels in the Snow

1:00 pm: Christmas Catch

3:00 pm: Christmas on the Slopes

5:00 pm: Snowbound for Christmas

7:00 pm: The Snowball Effect (New)

9:00 pm: Christmas at Rosemont

11:00 pm: An Eclectic Christmas

Harry Potter Marathon on USA

6:00 am: Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

8:30 am: Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

11:35 am: Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

3:05 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

5:28 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

7:30 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1

10:38 pm: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2

VH1

12:00 am-11:30 am: Cheaters Marathon

12:00 pm: Bad Boys

2:30 pm: Bad Boys 2

6:00 pm: Friday After Next

8:00 pm: Next Friday

10:00 pm: Friday

FX East

7:00 am-7:30 am: Mom

8:00 am-9:30 am: Family Guy

10:o0 am: Abominable

12:00 pm: The Angry Birds Movie 2

2:00 pm: The Boss Baby

4:00 pm: The Secret Life of Pets 2

6:00 pm: Despicable Me 3

8:00 pm: The Grinch

10:00 pm: The Grinch

FX Movie Channel

2:30 pm: A Christmas Carol (1951)

4:20 pm: FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)

7:50 pm: A Christmas Carol (1951)

9:40 pm: FX’s A Christmas Carol (2019)