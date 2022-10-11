It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)

We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!

Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.

The stars of this year’s films also include Rita Moreno, Patti LaBelle, Kelsey Grammer, Mario Lopez, Jana Kramer, Jodie Sweetin, Kirk Franklin, Naturi Naughton, Brooke Elliott, Brandon Quinn, Keshia Knight Pulliam, and Tim Reid. Plus, Melissa Joan Hart executive produce and directs her fourth Lifetime movie, Drew write and executive produced her film, Grammer, Lopez, Kramer, Elliott, Pulliam, and Franklin all executive produce their films, and Whoopi Goldberg and Toni Braxton also serve as executive producers on films.

Plus, Drew will host It’s a Wonderful Lifetime Holiday Movie Preview to highlight the slate. It will premiere on Lifetime VOD on October 27.

Watch a sneak peek of the slate, then scroll down for a look at all the movies coming for It’s a Wonderful Lifetime. (All will air at 8/7c.)