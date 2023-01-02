Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 2-8.

What better way to kick off 2023 than with plenty of new TV? And given how much we loved Interview With the Vampire, of course the debut of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (January 8 on AMC and AMC+), about a neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers she’s the unlikely heir to a family of witches, tops our list this week. Lifetime reunites Reba‘s Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman in The Hammer (January 7), inspired by the life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker.

Meanwhile, we’ll be tuning in to see what the first Law & Order: SVU episode (January 5 on NBC) after Kelli Giddish’s exit is like (and if anyone mentions Detective Amanda Rollins). Fox is debuting one of its new dramas, Alert, on a special night, January 8, following the Missing Persons Unit and starring Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez as officers also looking for their own lost loved one, their son. And over on Chicago Fire (January 4 on NBC), the winter premiere has to resolve the cliffhanger that left Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and firefighter Carver (Jake Lockett) in a house as a grenade exploded.

Over on streaming, Ginny & Georgia returns for its second season (January 5 on Netflix), with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) grappling with the truth that her mom (Brianne Howey) killed to protect her. Also coming to Netflix this week is another film that first got a theatrical release: The Pale Blue Eye (January 6), about a veteran detective (Christian Bale) who investigates murders alongside Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling) when he’s just a young cadet.

Nothing returns to our list from last week.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.