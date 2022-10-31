‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Cast on Lasher’s ‘Presence’ and Filming in NOLA (VIDEO)

The men of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches dropped by TV Insider’s New York Comic Con video suite, and they had a lot to say about the upcoming AMC drama!

The second series in the expanding Anne Rice Universe to hit the cable network and its streaming service AMC+ after this fall’s popular Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire will debut on January 8 and release eight mystifying episodes, which follow neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding (The White Lotus‘ Alexandra Daddario) who learns she is not only a pretty powerful witch but the heir to an important family of witches.

We welcomed three of the series’ stars to our suite including Tongayi Chirisa (Another Life) who plays Ciprien Grieve (a combo of two of Rice’s book characters), Jack Huston (Fargo) as the mysterious being Lasher, and L.A. Law vet Harry Hamlin as warlock patriarch Cortland Mayfair.

Hamlin couldn’t help but rave about the New Orleans-set drama’s leading lady, noting: “[Alexandra Daddario’s] presence is extraordinary on the screen, so I think that people who watch it will be very happy to have seen her play this character of Rowan.”

That said, it seems that the character who will lead viewers to ask the most questions won’t be Rowan, but instead Huston’s Lasher — a shape-shifting entity bound to the witches. “The interpretation’s pretty broad, and I’m sure everyone will have an opinion of who Lasher is, or what he is,” teases Huston. “He has a very significant presence throughout the season.” Huston also adds that we will see him portraying Lasher’s “human form.”

For more about these characters and filming in NOLA, check out the video above for our full New York Comic Con interview with Hamlin, Huston and Chirisa!