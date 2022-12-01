‘Ginny & Georgia’ Sets Return as Netflix Unveils First Look at Season 2

Get ready to start the new year right with the return of Netflix‘s Georgia & Ginny. Season 2 kicks off Thursday, January 5, 2023 on the streamer.

The show was created by Sarah Lampert, who executive produces the drama about a mother and daughter alongside showrunner Debra J. Fisher. Season 2 picks up with Ginny (Antonia Gentry) having to figure out how to live with the knowledge that her mother is a murderer. Burdened with the new understanding that her step-dad, Kenny, didn’t die of natural causes, Ginny now has to deal with the fact that Georgia (Brianne Howey) not only killed, but she did it to protect Ginny.

Georgia, on the other hand, would much prefer to leave the past in the past, especially when she has a wedding to plan. Of course, putting the past behind you is easier said than done because Georgia’s past never stays buried for long.

“We wanted to pick up the story right where we left off,” Lampert told Netflix’s Tudum. “We left it off on such a juicy cliffhanger.” On the streamer’s Tudum site, viewers can get an early peek at Season 2 with a special scene. In the clip, Georgia returns home to discover that Ginny has found out her secret, and she has a strong reaction.

“We spent all of Season 1 breaking these characters down and putting them in certain places,” Lampert added. “So, we wanted to honor that by picking up Season 2 just two weeks later. We jumped right back into where we emotionally left everyone at the end of Season 1.”

Viewers will have to wait and see how the drama unfolds when Ginny & Georgia returns, thankfully, the wait isn’t too long. Along with featuring Gentry and Howey, Season 2’s cast includes Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Raymond Ablack, Chelsea Clark, and Katie Douglas.

Season 2 features 10 hour-long episodes executive produced by Lampert, Fisher, Jeff Tahler, Jenny Daly, Holly Hines, Daniel March, Lance Samuels, Daniel Iron, Armand Leo, writer Angela Nissel, and director James Genn. The season was filmed in Toronto, Canada. Don’t miss it, catch Ginny & Georgia when they kick off the new year on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 5, 2023, Netflix