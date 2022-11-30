Reba McEntire lays down the law with her mighty gavel in the trailer for Lifetime‘s The Hammer — and we mean that literally. The country music legend smacks a crook upside the head with her gavel when he gets out of line and storms her judges bench. But other than seeing McEntire kick ass, the most exciting part of The Hammer trailer is the quick glimpse of McEntire’s reunion with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon).

Sixteen years after Reba ended, the actors play sisters in their newest collaboration. Based on the whirlwind life of traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker, McEntire stars as Kim Wheeler in The Hammer, officially premiering Friday, January 7 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

The network describes Kim as “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada.” That firecracker aspect is made explicitly clear in the clips above. In one moment, Reba asks a police officer if she sees her as a “loose canon.” The clip then jump-cuts to Kim firing a gun while laying on the ground, a fierce look on her face.

Peterman plays Kim’s sister, Kris, a brothel owner who becomes a key suspect in the murder of Kim’s courtroom predecessor. Check out McEntire go into action-star mode in The Hammer trailer, above.

Rex Linn (McEntire’s real-life partner and husband on Big Sky) and Totally Normal‘s Kay Shioma Metchie also co-star. Linn will play Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives, and Metchie will play Vicky, the tough talking bailiff who serves as Kim’s right hand and trusted friend.

As Lifetime teases, Kim “is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen.”

“With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer,’” the logline continues. “As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

McEntire also executive produces The Hammer, her second project with the network.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, Original Movie Premiere, Friday, January 7, 8/7c, Lifetime