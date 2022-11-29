If it’s a matter of racing the clock, these police officers are the ones you want on the case.

Fox’s newest drama about first responders, Alert, debuts with a special premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after the NFL before moving to its regular time slot on Monday, January 9 at 9/8c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art.

Featuring Scott Caan (Hawaii Five-0) and Dania Ramirez (Devious Maids), who star as Jason Grant and Nikki Batista, respectively, it also includes the tagline, “For the Missing Persons Unit, Every Second Counts.” Check out the full version of the art below.

Alert is Fox’s latest procedural drama. It follows the Philadelphia Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit (MPU), with each episode featuring a heart-pounding, life-or-death search for a missing person. That investigation runs alongside Jason and Nikki’s series-long quest to find out the truth about their long-lost son.

The series also stars Ryan Broussard (Only Murders in the Building), Adeola Role (Blue Bloods), and Graham Verchere (The Good Doctor).

John Eisendrath (The Blacklist) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, J.R. Orci, Adam Kane, and Michael Offer. The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and FOX Entertainment.

Alert is part of Fox’s midseason lineup. On the drama front, that also includes the returning 9-1-1: Lone Star and Fantasy Island and the new Accused. Other new shows this winter on the network are the comedy Animal Control and unscripted series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Celebrity Name That Tune and Next Level Chef are also returning for new seasons. 9-1-1 (which just went on hiatus) and The Masked Singer (with its Season 8 finale on November 30) will be back in the spring.

Alert, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 8, 2023, FOX; Time Period Premiere, Monday, January 9, 9/8c, Fox