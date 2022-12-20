‘Yellowjackets’: Jason Ritter to Join Wife Melanie Lynskey in Season 2

Melanie Lynskey will be able to spend more time with her husband, Jason Ritter, as it has been announced he will join his wife in Showtime‘s hit series Yellowjackets when it returns for Season 2.

Variety reports that Ritter will appear in one episode of the thriller series, though no character details have been announced just yet.

Lynskey and Ritter have been married since 2020, and recently worked together on the Hulu true-crime series Candy. No information yet on what his role will be, but it’s safe to speculate he will appear in the modern-day timeline alongside his wife, as coming across the deserted teenagers in the winter wilderness this early into their two-year journey seems improbable.

Other new cast members have been announced, including Simone Kessell as adult Lottie — who may be running a present-day cult and toying with the survivors, if the finale of Season 1 foreshadowed anything — and Lauren Ambrose as adult Van, which reveals her as another survivor of the high school soccer team’s two years lost in the wilderness. Elijah Wood has also been announced as a guest star with a season-long arc.

The series also stars Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress in the lead present-day roles. Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves round out the ensemble cast.

While Season 1 focused on the early days of the crash during the summer season, alongside the unwelcome and forced present-day reunion of some of the survivors, Season 2 is set in the first winter after the crash, which is sure to bring about an extra level of challenges for the stranded team.

The new season will have an early streaming and on-demand premiere on Friday, March 24 for Showtime subscribers, with an official premiere on Sunday, March 26 on Showtime.

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 2023, 9/8c, Showtime