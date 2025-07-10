Liv Hewson Reacts to ‘Yellowjackets’ Fan Theories (VIDEO)

Yellowjackets, thankfully, has been renewed for Season 4, assuring that the show’s biggest cliffhanger (literally) won’t go unaddressed. As always with this supernatural (or is it?) tale of survival told in two timelines, the Yellowjackets Season 3 finale left fans with more questions than answers. TV Insider had Liv Hewson (teen Van) react to Yellowjackets fan theories while the fans wait for the next part of the story to unfold.

Yellowjackets follows a girls’ high school soccer team from New Jersey who are stranded for 18 months in the Canadian wilderness after their plane crashes on their way to nationals. The girls, and their assistant coach, struggle to survive physically and mentally, but a cannibalistic hunting ritual slowly becomes their twisted means of survival as more time passes and rescue looks less and less likely. In the present-day timeline, adult survivors of the wilderness continue trying to cope with the trauma of their youths that still haunts them today.

Melanie Lynskey‘s adult Shauna ended the finale saying that the dark truth about their time in the woods was that they all secretly loved their cannibalistic self-made society. Shauna took it upon herself to speak for everyone in that moment, but the rest of her fellow adult survivors (who have been dying left and right since Season 1, and even more frequently in Season 3) likely wouldn’t agree.

Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) was so warped by the trauma of giving birth in the wilderness (she was secretly pregnant when they crashed) and that baby dying, plus the death of her best friend Jackie (Ella Purnell) and the consuming of her body by the teens, that she went off the deep end in Season 3 and wanted to stay in the woods forever. She used emotional force to thwart their first real chance at rescue, keeping one of the scientists who found them in the wilderness (Hanna, played by Ashley Sutton) in their group for months to make everyone stay put.

The rebelling faction of the team planned a rescue scheme in secret, and they succeeded. Yellowjackets Season 3 ended with teen Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) getting a distress call out through a mended radio phone that belonged to the scientists (the other two in Hanna’s group were killed — they were played by Joel McHale and Nelson Franklin).

Rescue is on the way for the Yellowjackets in Season 4, but there are still loads of mysteries to be solved. Liv Hewson reacts to fan theories in the video interview above. Most of the theories pertain to the events of the Season 3 finale and what they could mean for the future of the show, but we did dive a bit further into the show’s past with some of the selections that were pulled from social media. Find out which theories impressed Hewson in the full video above.

