By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result.

Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.

As the character attempts redemption, Cranston promises “a ripple effect,” with intrigue and answers to questions formerly unresolved — like who murdered his wife!

Expect new faces (Rosie Perez’s federal prosecutor Olivia Delgado will be a “thorn” in Desiato’s side) and plenty of juicy legal drama. Notes Cranston: “Being originally Your Honor — a courtroom drama — we are going to end with another really significant courtroom scene.”

Your Honor, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 15, 9/8c, Showtime