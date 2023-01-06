Bryan Cranston Talks Judge Michael Desiato’s Major Transformation in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2

Barb Oates
Comments
Bryan Cranston - 'Your Honor'
Showtime

Your Honor

By the end of Your Honor’s first run in 2021, Judge Michael Desiato was a changed man: He compromised his principles in the interest of his son, who died as a result.

Bryan Cranston underwent a transformation himself before filming Season 2 of the drama. “His whole point of view, as you’ll see, is different. I wanted the audience to see how despair and grief change a person,” the Emmy winner says of his haggard, overgrown Desiato.

Bryan Cranston in 'Your Honor' Season 2 key art

(Credit: SHOWTIME)

As the character attempts redemption, Cranston promises “a ripple effect,” with intrigue and answers to questions formerly unresolved — like who murdered his wife!

Expect new faces (Rosie Perez’s federal prosecutor Olivia Delgado will be a “thorn” in Desiato’s side) and plenty of juicy legal drama. Notes Cranston: “Being originally Your Honor — a courtroom drama — we are going to end with another really significant courtroom scene.”

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2023 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

Your Honor, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, January 15, 9/8c, Showtime

Your Honor - Showtime

Your Honor where to stream

Your Honor

