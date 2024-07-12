Will There Be a ‘Your Honor’ Season 3?

Your Honor, which has been streaming on Paramount+ and Netflix, has found newfound success on top of its already record-breaking run on Showtime, and that leads to the question: Will there be a Season 3?

In an interview with DeadlineCBS Studios President David Stapf addressed the question himself, cautioning fans to not get their hopes up – yet. “We love the show, and we’re hoping that it can continue, but it’s a little too soon to know or to tell,” Stapf said. “We would like there to be a Season 3 but we’re a ways away.”

The legal thriller starring Bryan Cranston ranked at #1 on Paramount+ and amassed 1.5 billion minutes viewed in its first full week of also being available on Netflix in U.S. For the following week of June 10, Your Honor viewing rose to 1.9 billion minutes viewed, ranking at #2 just behind Bridgerton. Additionally, the series has just topped the overall weekly U.S. streaming ranking after Criminal Minds — and this marks only the second time a CBS Studios show has done so.

“We’re extremely proud of the show and knew how good it was,” Stapf said. “Having it air on another platform, we anticipated more people discovering it; audiences always find things that are good.”

What has to help is that the series starred and was produced by Cranston, who previously took the world of television by storm in his Emmy-winning series Breaking BadThat AMC series was considered the first streaming hit on Netflix in 2011, marking the beginning of the era of the bingeworthy TV show.

Cranston has also continued to promote Your Honor following its release on Netflix on his various social media accounts, telling his followers that “you’ll be on the edge of your sofa watching the story unfold.”

“Bryan has been a really terrific partner, not only as a producer and an actor, but more importantly as somebody who’s been advocating for the show,” Stapf said to Deadline.

The two-season series, which aired on Showtime from 2020 to 2022, was already successful on its original network, earning the title of the most-watched debut season on Showtime.

Only time will tell if there will be more of the popular drama. Do you want to see a third season, and if so, what would you want it to involve? Let us know in the comments section below.

