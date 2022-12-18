Jane Fonda Says Her Cancer Is in Remission: ‘Feeling So Blessed, So Fortunate’

Jane Fonda has good news to share this holiday season: Her cancer is in remission. The Grace and Frankie star shared the health update in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 15.

“BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER!” Fonda, who turns 85 on December 21, wrote in the post. “Last week, I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo. I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news. I’m especially happy because while my first four chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted two weeks, making it hard to accomplish much of anything.”

The actress said that the side effects of that last chemo session wore off as she traveled to Washington, D.C., for an in-person rally for Fire Drill Fridays, the movement she launched with Greenpeace to demand action on the climate emergency.

Fonda, a two-time Academy Award winner, revealed in a September Instagram post that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“This is a very treatable cancer,” she wrote in that post. “80 percent of people survive, so I feel very lucky. I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this. Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another, and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving, and this is not right.”

She went on: “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.

Cancer is a teacher, and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities.”

Coming up, Fonda will star alongside Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Tom Brady, and Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin in the sports comedy 80 for Brady — due in theaters on February 3, 2023 — and reunite with Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen for the rom-com sequel Book Club 2: The Next Chapter.