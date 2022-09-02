Jane Fonda has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and is undergoing chemo treatments.

The Grace and Frankie actress revealed the news herself in a lengthy Instagram post. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” she writes. She adds that she knows she’s lucky due to her health insurance and healthcare access, noting that it “is not right” that too many don’t.

Fonda also shares what she has learned is important following her diagnosis. “Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age — almost 85 — definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities,” she writes.

Fonda has won two Oscars (for her work in Klute and Coming Home) and an Emmy (for her work in The Dollmaker). The actress is also known for her activism, which she says in her statement will continue, while also calling attention to what causes cancer that people don’t talk about, such as fossil fuels.

“So do pesticides, many of which are fossil fuel-based, like mine,” she explains. “I’m doing chemo for 6 months and am handling the treatments quite well and, believe me, I will not let any of this interfere with my climate activism.”

“The midterms are looming, and they are beyond consequential so you can count on me to be right there together with you as we grow our army of climate champions,” she adds.

Read her full statement above.