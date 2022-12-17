Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mother and Grandfather Speak Out About His Death

More of Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family members are opening up about their love for the late So You Think You Can Dance alum and Ellen DeGeneres Show deejay, who died on Tuesday, December 13, at age 40.

Connie Boss Alexander, Boss’ mother, thanked her supporters in an Instagram Stories update on Thursday, December 15. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers, and encouragement,” Alexander wrote, per People. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts, and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”

She ended her post with a message for her son: “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Eddy Boss, Stephen’s grandfather, talked to the Daily Mail about the loss, saying he and Stephen had spoken three days before the dancer’s death. “He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he’s always been,” Eddy added. “We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary. … He was a very humble, generous person. He brought light into everybody’s lives. We’re completely devastated right now. … All I can say is he was a beautiful person [who] contributed so much to this world and to everyone he met in a positive way. We miss him dearly, and we’re hurting tremendously.”

Stephen Boss died by suicide on Tuesday, and his wife and fellow SYTYCD alum Alison Holker Boss confirmed his death in a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Alison, 34, said in the statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.”

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).