Very sad news came Wednesday with the revelation that Stephen Boss aka “tWitch,” has passed away at just 40 years old.

The dancer first came to prominence after he was runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance Season 4, which led to his eight years as the DJ, dance-in-residence, and eventual executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He met his wife, Allison Holker on SYTYCD Season 7, and they married in 2013, sharing three children together. In Season 17, he served as a judge on the long-running dance series, alongside Leah Remini and JoJo Siwa.

In honor of his years of incredible work onstage, here are some of tWitch’s most memorable performances on the show.

