‘Sister Wives’: Why Fans Are Convinced Kody Brown Will Get New Wives

Kody Brown‘s wives are rapidly leaving one by one, leading many viewers of TLC‘s Sister Wives to wonder if the show is about to introduce a new group of Brown spouses.

The reality series, which premiered back in 2010, follows the life of a polygamist family, which includes Kody and his four wives, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and their 18 children. However, the most recent season has seen turmoil in the family, as Christine, Janelle, and now Meri have decided to end their marriage with the Brown patriarch.

Christine was the first wife to leave the marriage, announcing on social media in November 2021, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart, and I have made the difficult decision to leave.” The latest season has followed the fallout of Christine’s decision to walk away from the Brown family.

This decision appears to have set off a chain reaction, as this week it was revealed that two more of Kody’s four wives are leaving. First, a trailer for an upcoming Sister Wives episode showed Janelle confirming, “We have been separated for several months.” Meanwhile, a sneak peek of the same episode reveals that Kody does not consider himself married to his first wife, Meri.

“I said to him, ‘Then if that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’” Meri tells host Sukanya Krishnan. But Meri says Kody refused, revealing he said, “‘I don’t want that to be out there publicly because I don’t want that judgment.’”

This just leaves Robyn, Kody’s newest wife and the only one he is legally married to. He was considered “spiritually married” to Meri, Janelle, and Christine, which makes divorce a tricky topic to deal with.

Three of Kody’s four wives exiting the marriage isn’t necessarily entirely good news for his last remaining wife Robyn. In fact, she may already have given away a big clue about what’s going to happen next.

Robyn previously opened up about their relationship in an episode back in January, where she stated she couldn’t imagine being in a monogamous marriage.

“I had proposals before Kody, and I turned them down, and I said, ‘No, I want to live plural marriage,’ and here I am. And I’m like, ‘Hey, guys, I want to live plural marriage!’” she shared.

These latest revelations have led many fans to speculate the show will be bringing in new wives to spice up the series…and keep Robyn happy.

“So Meri announced she left Kody too. They haven’t been together for years. It’s interesting that all 3 announced it this season. I think TLC knows Kody is going to bring in more young wives. And that’s why the older 3 all left FORMALLY at the same time,” tweeted one fan.

“Get rid of Cody and Robin [sic] on this total scam show, this is reality ? Are you going to start hiring new wives for next season.” wrote another viewer.

“If Kody quit his job to promote SWs & Robyn has no income, then 3 of his wives left, how can he promote being in a plural marriage? Is he going to “court” potential wives? Are there that many stupid women interested?” asked another Twitter user.

More details on where things stand will be revealed in the three-part tell-all Sister Wives finale, which starts this Sunday, December 18, at 10/9c on TLC.