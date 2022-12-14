Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Was My Family’

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns the Loss of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Was My Family’

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Ellen Degeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Following the heartbreaking news that Stephen Boss has passed away at the age of 40, Ellen DeGeneres and more celebrities are paying tribute to the beloved dancer and host, lovingly referred to as “tWitch.”

The beloved dancer’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, with whom he shared three young children — Weslie, 13, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 2 — confirmed he died by suicide in a statement on December 14. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said in a statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Among his many accomplishments, tWitch was the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show from 2014 to its series finale in 2022, serving as an executive producer starting in 2020. DeGeneres shared a photo of them hugging on the Ellen set in her tribute.

“I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she writes. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

tWitch made his TV debut on So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 in 2008, finishing in second place. Holker came in 8th in Season 2, and the two worked together on Season 7 as all-stars, which led to their relationship. They married in 2013 at SYTYCD creator Nigel Lythgoe‘s winery. In 2022, tWitch became a judge on SYTYCD Season 17 alongside JoJo Siwa and Leah Remini.

Is Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Headed for His Own Daytime Talk Show?
Related

Is Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Headed for His Own Daytime Talk Show?

Remini paid tribute to her co-judge by sharing a video from set and a touching message, saying “tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes. tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during the commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when cameras weren’t rolling.”

“He had such a passion and love for dance and guiding artists and the contestants on the show,” she continued. “tWitch adored his wife, Allison, and their three kids more than anything. He would talk about them all the time with such pride. He had a laugh and smile that lit up the whole room.”

tWitch was a beloved figure in the dance world, and through his film and TV appearances and his long stint on Ellen, he spread joy and kindness through his artistry. He and Holker continued that energy through their frequent dance videos on social media, which often showcased their children.

tWitch celebrated his 40th birthday on September 29, and he and Holker just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 10.

Below, see tWitch tributes from his famous friends and fans, including Loni Love, Kerry Washington, Adam Lambert, rapper Chika (who grew up with tWitch in Montgomery, Alabama), and more.

If you are affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s toll-free number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

So You Think You Can Dance where to stream

So You Think You Can Dance

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Ellen Degeneres

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Stephen 'Twitch' Boss
1
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: ‘Ellen’ DJ, ‘SYTYCD’ Alum Was 40
Mike 'Gabler' Gabler, Karla Cruz Godoy, Jesse Lopez, Cassidy Clark, and Owen Knight in 'Survivor' Season 43 Episode 13 finale
2
‘Survivor’ Frontrunner Jesse Falls Behind in Finale Sneak Peek
John Boyd and Shantel VanSanten in 'FBI'
3
Nina Shocks Scola With Her Plans for Raising Their Baby on ‘FBI’
Ellen Degeneres and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
4
Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘He Was My Family’
Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in 'Ginny & Georgia' Season 2
5
‘Ginny & Georgia’ Teases Mother-Daughter Drama in Season 2 Trailer