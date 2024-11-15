‘Outlander’: Where Did Season 7 Leave Off?

Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and Sophie Skelton in 'Outlander' Season 7
It’s been a minute since fans of Outlander revisited the world of Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitriona Balfe) time-traversing romance, but the Droughtlander is nearly over as Season 7, Part 2 arrives on November 22.

In anticipation of the show’s upcoming premiere, we’re taking a look back at where each of the characters left off their stories at the end of Season 7, Part 1, which concluded in August 2023. In other words, a refresher is needed for fans to keep track of where Part 2’s story will pick up. From Jamie and Claire to Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) to Young Ian (John Bell), and beyond, scroll down for a recap on where the stories for key characters left off at the end of Season 7, Part 1 before tuning into Part 2 this fall.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2 Premiere, Friday, November 22, 8/7c, Starz

Claire (Caitriona Balfe)

Toward the end of Season 7’s first half, Claire found herself at the center of the Revolutionary War’s Battle of Ticonderoga as she cared for wounded rebels against the crown. When Jamie fell on the battlefield, she sought him out with a sword in hand, saved him from scavengers and aided him back to health. But when Jamie’s red-coat cousin died following a proceeding battle, the couple found themselves on a boat back to Scotland, as they accompanied the body for proper burial and with the intention of reconnecting with family.

Jamie (Sam Heughan)

As mentioned, above, Jamie found himself swept up in the Revolutionary War in Season 7’s first half, and became an active participant in the quest for liberty against the crown. While he served as a sniper under Daniel Morgan (Barry O’Connor), Jamie realized he’d gotten too absorbed in the fight when he nearly shot his own son on the battlefield. After the bullet hit William’s (Charles Vandervaart) hat, Jamie was more than eager to remove himself from the war for fear of a worse fate than near injury. Alongside Claire, he was last seen approaching Scotland to deliver his cousin’s body home and visit his sister Jenny (Kristin Atherton) and family.

Brianna (Sophie Skelton)

After her daughter was diagnosed with a heart defect, Brianna traveled back to the future with her husband and children so Mandy could get the proper care she needed. After a few years spent living in the ’70s and ’80s, Brianna and her family were threatened by the introduction of her colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton) who came across revealing documents hinting at the whereabouts of the legendary Jacobite gold. By the end of Season 7’s first half, Rob had kidnapped her son, seemingly taking the boy through the stones to the past to search for it. Bree decided to stay behind as Roger set out after their boy, leaving her and Mandy to fend for themselves.

Roger (Richard Rankin)

As mentioned, above, Roger was last seen setting out after his son in the past after Rob Cameron kidnapped the boy. Tagging along with Roger for the adventure is his ancestor Buck MacKenzie (Diarmaid Murtagh) who was more than prepared to help Roger after immediately taking a dislike to Rob. Where this new adventure will take them remains to be seen.

Young Ian (John Bell)

In the final episodes of Part 1, Young Ian continued to deepen his connection with Quaker Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small), with whom he eventually shared a kiss. But their budding romance was put on pause as Young Ian set out with his aunt and uncle to visit Scotland in the finale episode. His return home stemmed from a promise he’d made to his parents. What that will look like in Part 2 is yet to be revealed.

William (Charles Vandervaart)

William went through a lot of emotions after having witnessed a close friend being killed on the battlefield in Part 1’s final episodes, and after he was nearly shot by Jamie, it seemed like the young soldier’s perspective had shifted a bit. Having had the chance to see the disparity between the ranks of redcoats, could William have a change of heart moving forward? It was clear he had formed an attachment to Rachel which could prove problematic considering her ties to Young Ian, but only time will tell if William will act on his feelings.

Rachel (Izzy Meikle-Small)

After she shared a kiss with Young Ian, Rachel was left to care for his dog Rollo in his absence. The job of caring for Rollo keeps Rachel tethered to Young Ian despite the distance. But a threat loomed as Arch Bugg (Hugh Ross) crossed paths with the girl in Season 7, Part 1’s final moments. The man had vowed to exact revenge on Young Ian for killing his wife. Will he target Rachel and Rollo? Tune in to find out.

