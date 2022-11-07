‘Sister Wives’: Meri Brown Explains Why She’s Sticking with Kody

Polygamist Kody Brown might have lost one wife recently, but he still has three others, including Meri Brown, who has revealed she will stick by her husband despite not having lived together for years.

On Sunday’s (November 6) episode of TLC reality show Sister Wives, Christine Brown, who announced her divorce from Kody last year, gathered the family to tell them she’s moving to Utah within the week. This brought up a lot of mixed feelings for Meri, Kody’s first wife, who, in 2015, was the victim of a catfishing scandal, which resulted in Kody moving out and ending their intimate relationship.

“I still have a lot of emotions about this whole situation. I feel angry, and I feel a little betrayed, and I feel like I understand where [Christine’s] coming from,” Meri explained (via ET Online). “And I also know that anger is a secondary emotion. I’m hurt. I’m hurt that she doesn’t see value enough in our family.”

She continued, “I don’t feel jealous of Christine because she’s leaving and I can’t, because I can. I can do whatever I want.”

Meri also noted that Kody is only legally married to Robyn Brown, whereas he is “spiritually married” to Meri, Janelle Brown, and Christine, which means divorce is a tricky subject. According to others in the family, Christine and Kody need to get permission from their church before officially divorcing.

“Well, the closure that she’s saying that she gets is just she decides, and he just goes along with it,” Meri said. “So I don’t know. Kody and I are in this situation. We’re not legally married. I want to work on the relationship, but Kody has just said that he doesn’t. Does that mean we’re just not married anymore? That’s not how I consider it. I feel like we’re still married.”

As for Kody’s take on the situation, he stated, “I don’t really consider myself married to Meri. If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me. I don’t believe that we can ever be functional, and I don’t believe that I will ever be emotionally safe with her.”

Sister Wives, Sundays, 10/9c, TLC