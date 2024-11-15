Is a romance cooking between Great British Baking Show contestants Dylan and Sumayah? That’s what some fans are speculating after the pair recently spent a cute weekend together.

Dylan (20) and Sumayah (19) were the youngest contestants in this season of the popular baking competition. The pair bonded throughout their time on the show and have remained friends after filming, even if Dylan won Star Baker in the episode where Sumayah was eliminated. Dylan remains in the competition, making it to next week’s semi-final.

The pair sparked romance rumors earlier this month when Dylan shared an Instagram video hanging out with Sumayah in Liverpool and Lancaster in the north of England. The video shows the duo picking apples in Sumayah’s backyard and then baking apple turnovers together in the kitchen.

“A wombo combo collab, I visited Sumayah at her uni in Liverpool! We went around Liverpool, then Lancaster the next day,” Dylan wrote in the post’s caption. “We set out with a quest to try some great bakeries and collect bread, we also went to Lancaster castle. Once we got home, we got to baking. These were really good, Sumayah’s apple tree produces some of the best apples I’ve had.”

“It was a great couple days,” he continued before joking, “but I’m acc still here, kept hostage in Sumayah’s cellar, with her abundant collection of 20+ year old jams, they taste alright once you remove the mould.”

Fans jumped into the comments with praise for the two young bakers, with some wondering if the pair were dating.

“Why do I lowkey ship….” wrote one commenter, while another said, “Plz give us a romcom.”

“THIS IS SOOO ADORABLE,” added another.

“Are you guys together? Great match and great news,” said one user.

Another added, “Oh my goodness you 2 are so fricking cute!!”

“You two would make such a cute couple! And I’m not the first one to say that,” one fan wrote.

Another stated, “You two are so together. i absolutely love it.”

“I ship them!!! Saw their recent reel and [fellow contestant] Georgie commented “you guys are the cutest”. They are deffos dating!” said one Reddit user.

According to his Baking Show bio, Dylan is a retail assistant from Buckinghamshire who recently took a gap year traveling through Southeast Asia. His mother is Indian, and his father is Japanese-Belgian, and Dylan’s heritage inspires his cooking. He’s also an avid skateboarder and is fascinated with how 90s PCs and vintage cars were made.

Sumayah, meanwhile, is a dentistry student currently in her gap year. She lives in Lancashire with her parents and siblings and is described as a keen sewer, making her own clothes. She is a self-taught baker, combining various techniques and recipes to create imaginative fusions of cultures and flavors.

Do you think Dylan and Sumayah would make a cute couple? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.