All the Discovery+ Shows Removed So Far in HBO Max Merger
While we’ve been focusing on the HBO Max purge of original and acquired content, Discovery+ has also been trimming its catalogue. Over the last few days, the streamer has removed at least 11 original shows from the platform. Most of the axed titles are reality TV programs across different genres, such as documentary, dating, and competition series.
As of Friday, August 19, the following shows display a “page not found” message on their respective show pages on Discovery+, both when logged into the app and logged out:
Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight
Celebrity IOU: Joyride
Fight Or Flight
Holy Heist
House Haunters
Inventions That Changed History
Jailhouse Redemption
King Of The Con
Love In The Jungle
Messy History Of American Food
Race Across The World
Here is the message displayed on said show pages:
TV Insider has reached out to Discovery+ for comment on the absent titles.
This is the latest puzzling move at Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger prompted the removal of 36 titles at HBO Max, 20 of which were original programming. According to Variety, the changes have been made in order to streamline the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ and cut costs. Some of the HBO Max cuts include HBO originals such as Camping, Martin Scorsese‘s Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run. The streamer also cut over 200 classic episodes of Sesame Street as of August 19.
Here’s everything HBO Max has axed so far:
HBO Max Originals
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Generation
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo
The Runaway Bunny
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
HBO Originals
My Dinner with Herve
Cartoon Network
Dodo
Elliott From Earth
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Mighty Magiswords
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
Acquired Titles
Detention Adventure
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
The streaming platform began its trimming with the removal of six original movies earlier in August. Moonshot starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, Superintelligence featuring Melissa McCarthy, 2020’s The Witches with Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, American Pickle starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Snook, Locked Down with Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Charm City Kings were all cut.
With no physical copies of these streaming originals to purchase, the titles are now unavailable to watch anywhere. It’s a concerning prospect for creators in the industry who work long hours to bring these programs to life.