All the Discovery+ Shows Removed So Far in HBO Max Merger

While we’ve been focusing on the HBO Max purge of original and acquired content, Discovery+ has also been trimming its catalogue. Over the last few days, the streamer has removed at least 11 original shows from the platform. Most of the axed titles are reality TV programs across different genres, such as documentary, dating, and competition series.

As of Friday, August 19, the following shows display a “page not found” message on their respective show pages on Discovery+, both when logged into the app and logged out:

Carole Baskin’s Cage Fight

Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Fight Or Flight

Holy Heist

House Haunters

Inventions That Changed History

Jailhouse Redemption

King Of The Con

Love In The Jungle

Messy History Of American Food

Race Across The World

Here is the message displayed on said show pages:

TV Insider has reached out to Discovery+ for comment on the absent titles.

This is the latest puzzling move at Warner Bros. Discovery since the merger prompted the removal of 36 titles at HBO Max, 20 of which were original programming. According to Variety, the changes have been made in order to streamline the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+ and cut costs. Some of the HBO Max cuts include HBO originals such as Camping, Martin Scorsese‘s Vinyl, Mrs. Fletcher, and Run. The streamer also cut over 200 classic episodes of Sesame Street as of August 19.

Here’s everything HBO Max has axed so far:

HBO Max Originals

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Generation

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO Originals

My Dinner with Herve

Cartoon Network

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Acquired Titles

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

The streaming platform began its trimming with the removal of six original movies earlier in August. Moonshot starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor, Superintelligence featuring Melissa McCarthy, 2020’s The Witches with Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer, American Pickle starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Snook, Locked Down with Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Charm City Kings were all cut.

With no physical copies of these streaming originals to purchase, the titles are now unavailable to watch anywhere. It’s a concerning prospect for creators in the industry who work long hours to bring these programs to life.