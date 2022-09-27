First Look: ‘Batwheels’ Rolls Into New York Comic Con 2022

Buckle up, Bat-fans. New York Comic Con 2022 is prepping to take y’all on a road trip of heroic proportions with a revved-up activation inspired by DC Comics’ first-ever preschool show, Batwheels.

Premiering October 17 on Cartoon Network’s Cartoonito and the next day on HBO Max, the spirited and so cute cartoon follows a group of young sentient super-powered vehicles as they defend Gotham City alongside Batman, Robin, and Batgirl. But they’re not the only talking machines in town. In the opener, the Caped Crusader’s high-tech A.I. falls into the worst hands possible and before you know it, the villains’ vehicles are causing a commotion, too.

The voice cast includes Ethan Hawke as Batman, Jacob Bertrand as Bam the Batmobile, Gina Rodriguez as Catwoman and Xolo Maridueña as Snowy the Snowcrawler, among others.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In honor of this thrill ride of a show, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Comics are bringing the streets of Gotham City to life at Cartoonito’s “Batwheels” raceway activation. And we have your exclusive first look at the rendering for the fun zone.

Located in front of Manhattan’s Javits Center (where the convention is going down), youngins can get behind the wheel of their very own Batwheels vehicle as they help Bam the Batmobile on a special mission through a racetrack. The experience is open Thursday, October 6 through Sunday, October 9 (from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), to New York Comic Con attendees and will feature Bat-tastic giveaways and a hero-approved photo experience for the whole family.

In addition, the show will have its New York Comic Con debut on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.. So if you’re hitting the weekend-long fan event, head over to Room 401 for a special panel and screening featuring the premiere of two never-before-seen episodes and a chat with co-executive producer Michael G. Stern, supervising producer Simon J. Smith and members of the voice cast including Bertrand, Maridueña, Lilimar (Batwing the Batwing Jet Plane), and AJ Hudson (Robin).

Batwheels, Series Premiere, Monday, October 17, Cartoonito, and the next day on HBO Max