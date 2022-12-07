‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause Blasts PCAs, Says Partner G Flip Wasn’t Allowed to Attend

The People’s Choice Awards are being put on blast by Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause who is accusing the powers that be of not allowing her to bring partner G Flip as a plus-one.

Stause took to social media to air her grievances, beginning with a tweet stating, “I am on the sauce a bit so I will prob regret this later. BUT people’s choice didn’t allow me to bring my partner to the awards. I could ONLY bring a plus 1 if it was a cast member. Wtf Sure this means I will never be nominated again but honestly fu.”

Stause, a daytime soap vet best known for her role on Netflix’s real estate reality hit, continued to share further details surrounding the alleged issue. She followed up her first tweet with several others, including, “EVERY single cast member invited and some had plus ones. I was nominated for best realty star and yet they said NO. Again fu.”

Stause has been dating G Flip, a non-binary musical artist, since May. While Stause goes on to explain in her tweets that G Flip was out of the country performing and unable to come anyway, she reiterates that she’d been trying to get the PCAs to permit G Flip’s attendance. “G isn’t in the country so ended up not being able to go anyway but we only realized that recently. Up until a few days ago I was fighting to get them in and only to see everyone invited. Gtfoh,” Stause continued.



Stause’s frustrations seemed to mostly stem from the fact that some of her costars were able to bring their own plus-ones outside of the series, whereas she claims she was told she could only bring a plus-one from the show. “If you are going to invite the whole cast of #sellingsunset @peopleschoice awards then why did my plus one HAVE to be a cast member or otherwise told I do not get a plus one..?? If no other cast invited then that would make sense but…,” Stause wrote.

Stause was nominated for Reality TV Star of 2022, which ultimately went to Khloé Kardashian for The Kardashians. Selling Sunset also lost to The Kardashians for the Reality Show of 2022 award.

“I get it — there are WAY bigger issues,” Stause concluded. “But these are the things people normally don’t say out loud unless they have multiple correspondence receipts and have had one too many tequilas and dgaf.”

Stause announced her relationship with G Flip earlier this year and previously dated Oppenheim Group president Jason Oppenheim and Dancing with the Stars‘ pro Keo Motsepe. She was married to This Is Us star Justin Hartley from 2017 to 2019.

What do you think of Stause’s remarks? Sound off in the comments section, below.

Selling Sunset, Streaming now, Netflix