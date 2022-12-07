People’s Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Martin Holmes
Comments
Ellen Pompeo, Noah Schnapp, Mariska Hargitay at People's Choice Awards 2022
Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

Kenan Thompson presided over the People’s Choice Awards 2022 on NBC, where some of the biggest stars in film, television, and music came together to celebrate this year’s best in entertainment.

The fan-voted event, which took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6, saw Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds honored with the People’s Icon Award, while Shania Twain took home the Music Icon Award, and Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award.

Elsewhere, Stranger Things picked up the win for The Show of 2022 and The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022, while The Kardashians received the award for The Reality Show of 2022. Khloé Kardashian also picked up the award for The Reality TV Star of 2022.

On the movie side of things, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took home The Movie of 2022 award, while Top Gun: Maverick earned The Action Movie of 2022, and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling won The Drama Movie of 2022.

Check out the full list of winners below.

PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD

Lizzo – WINNER

MUSIC ICON AWARD

Shania Twain – WINNER

PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD

Ryan Reynolds – WINNER

Ryan Reynolds at People's Choice Awards 2022

Ryan Reynolds accepts Icon award / Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Elvis
Jurassic World Dominion
Nope
The Batman
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2022

Fire Island
Hustle
Hocus Pocus 2
Marry Me
Senior Year
The Adam Project – WINNER
The Lost City
Ticket To Paradise

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2022

Black Adam
Bullet Train
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Jurassic World Dominion
The Batman
The Woman King
Thor: Love and Thunder
Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2022

Nope
Death on the Nile
Don’t Worry Darling – WINNER
Elvis
Halloween Ends
Luckiest Girl Alive
Scream
Where the Crawdads Sing

Kenan Thompson at People's Choice Awards

Host Kenan Thompson on stage / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder – WINNER
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Joey King, Bullet Train
Keke Palmer, Nope
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Viola Davis, The Woman King

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Austin Butler, Elvis – WINNER
Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
Keke Palmer, Nope
Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Adam Sandler, Hustle – WINNER
Channing Tatum, The Lost City
Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
Julia Roberts, Ticket To Paradise
Queen Latifah, Hustle
Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Noah Schnapp at People's Choice Awards

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp accepts The Male TV Star award / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2022

Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER
Joey King, Bullet Train
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Zöe Kravitz, The Batman

THE SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary
Better Call Saul
Grey’s Anatomy
House of the Dragon
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Saturday Night Live
Stranger Things – WINNER
This Is Us

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2022

Better Call Saul
Cobra Kai
Euphoria
Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Ozark
The Walking Dead
This Is Us

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2022

Abbott Elementary
Black-ish
Only Murders in the Building
Never Have I Ever – WINNER
Saturday Night Live
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
Young Rock
Young Sheldon

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2022

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
Below Deck Sailing Yacht
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Kardashians – WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Selling Sunset

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian at People's Choice Awards

Kris Jenner and Khlow Kardashian accept Reality Show award / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2022

America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
The Voice – WINNER

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2022

Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things – WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2022

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy – WINNER
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2022

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit – WINNER
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
Zendaya, Euphoria

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2022

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the
Window
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building – WINNER
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Kelly Clarkson at People's Choice Awards

Kelly Clarkson accepts the award for Daytime Talk Show / Mark Von Holden/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show – WINNER
The View
Today With Hoda and Jenna

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2022

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – WINNER
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2022

Charli D’Amelio, Dancing With the Stars
Chris Constantino/Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
Noah Thompson, American Idol
Selma Blair, Dancing With the Stars – WINNER
Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
Willow Patterson/Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race

THE REALITY TV STAR OF 2022

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians – WINNER
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2022

Bridgerton
Bel-Air
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER
Inventing Anna
Severance
The Bear
The Boys
The Thing About Pam

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2022

House of The Dragon
La Brea
Moon Knight
Obi-Wan Kenobi
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
Stranger Things – WINNER
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
The Umbrella Academy

Grey's Anatomy crew at People's Choice Awards

Grey’s Anatomy crew celebrates win / Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2022

Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Drake
Harry Styles – WINNER
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Luke Combs
The Weeknd

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2022

Beyoncé
Camila Cabello
Doja Cat
Lady Gaga
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift – WINNER

THE GROUP OF 2022

BTS – WINNER
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
Coldplay
Imagine Dragons
Måneskin
OneRepublic
Panic! At The Disco

THE SONG OF 2022

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
“Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems

THE ALBUM OF 2022

Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Midnights, Taylor Swift – WINNER
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé
Special, Lizzo
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2022

Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Combs
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
Thomas Rhett

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2022

Anitta
Bad Bunny
Becky G – WINNER
Shakira
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Rosalía
Sebastián Yatra

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2022

Chlöe
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Latto – WINNER
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Muni Long
Saucy Santana
Steve Lacy

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2022

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift – WINNER
“As It Was,” Harry Styles
“Left And Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
“Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
“Oh My God,” Adele
“Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK
“PROVENZA,” KAROL G
“Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” BTS

Shania Twain at People's Choice

Shania Twain performs at People’s Choice Awards 2022 / Chris Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC

THE COLLABORATION SONG OF 2022

“Left And Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook – WINNER
“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
“Do We Have A Problem?” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
“Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
“Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
“Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
“Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa

THE CONCERT TOUR OF 2022

BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – WINNER
Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
Ed Sheeran Tour
Harry Styles Love On Tour
LADY GAGA: The Chromatica Ball
Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2022

Bad Bunny
Charlie Puth
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Reese Witherspoon
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Snoop Dogg

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2022

Addison Rae
Bella Poarch
Brent Rivera
Charli D’Amelio
Jay Shetty
Khaby Lame
Mikayla Jane Nogueira
MrBeast – WINNER
Noah Beck

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2022

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
David Spade: Nothing Personal
Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
Kevin Hart: Reality Check – WINNER
Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today
Wanda Sykes – Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration
Whitney Cummings – Jokes

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2022

Chloe Kim
LeBron James
Megan Rapinoe
Nathan Chen
Rafael Nadal
Russell Wilson
Serena Williams – WINNER
Steph Curry

THE POP PODCAST OF 2022

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Archetypes – WINNER
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
Not Skinny But Not Fat
SmartLess
Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer

