People’s Choice Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners

Kenan Thompson presided over the People’s Choice Awards 2022 on NBC, where some of the biggest stars in film, television, and music came together to celebrate this year’s best in entertainment.

The fan-voted event, which took place at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, on Tuesday, December 6, saw Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds honored with the People’s Icon Award, while Shania Twain took home the Music Icon Award, and Lizzo received the People’s Champion Award.

Elsewhere, Stranger Things picked up the win for The Show of 2022 and The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2022, while The Kardashians received the award for The Reality Show of 2022. Khloé Kardashian also picked up the award for The Reality TV Star of 2022.

On the movie side of things, Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took home The Movie of 2022 award, while Top Gun: Maverick earned The Action Movie of 2022, and Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling won The Drama Movie of 2022.

Check out the full list of winners below.

PEOPLE’S CHAMPION AWARD

Lizzo – WINNER



MUSIC ICON AWARD Shania Twain – WINNER

PEOPLE’S ICON AWARD Ryan Reynolds – WINNER



THE MOVIE OF 2022

Bullet Train

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – WINNER

Elvis

Jurassic World Dominion

Nope

The Batman

Thor: Love and Thunder

Top Gun: Maverick