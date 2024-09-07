‘Selling Sunset’: Chrishell Stause ‘Absolutely Not’ Interested in Reconciling With ‘Snake’ Nicole Young

Selling Sunset costars-turned-nemeses Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young have reconciled before — but they won’t do so again, according to Stause.

“Absolutely not,” Stause told E! News in a new interview. “I think [Young has] proven the snake that she is. I tried this season to drop everything and really meant it, and it wasn’t until I watched the show that I saw how conniving she could be. Because you guys haven’t seen the receipts yet, but I have.”

The two real estate brokers have butted heads since Young joined the Netflix reality show full-time in 2022, though they made temporary amends after Young apologized for engaging with a homophobic Instagram comment about Stause, per People.

More recently, however, Stause accused Young of starting a “damaging” rumor about costar Emma Hernan. (On the show, Young referenced allegations that Hernan was dating a married man, People reports.)

“Nicole was able to make a rumor about my best friend that I know is not true,” Stause told E! News. “She’s going to be able to prove that it isn’t true, but she wasn’t given the chance on the show to prove as much. … Nicole, for instance, said a lot of untrue things to me, but I was able to defend myself. And I think the audience, you want to see somebody be able to defend themselves.”

For her part, Nicole seemed to double down on her accusations about Hernan in her Instagram Stories on August 31. “As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages,” she wrote, per E! News. “Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions. Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the season 7 finale by the wife’s best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor.”

Stause also fueled the drama in her Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of Young wearing a silver fringe dress in Selling Sunset Season 8. “I was personally offended by this look at a broker’s open,” Stause captioned the pic, per People.

