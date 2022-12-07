Syfy has revealed the release window and key art for its upcoming science fiction series, The Ark, from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1). Although there is no official date, the first 12 episodes are set to debut in February 2023.

According to Syfy, The Ark “takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies, and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.”

The series stars Christie Burke, Richard Fleeshman, Reece Ritchie, Stacey Read, and Ryan Adams. Delvin is best known for his collaborations with director Roland Emmerich on projects such as Universal Soldier, the original Stargate film, and both Independence Day movies. “I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said in a previous statement.

Meanwhile, Glassner is known for his prolific television credits, which include Alfred Hitchcock Presents, 21 Jump Street, and The Outer Limits, to name a few. Alongside his executive producer credit for the Stargate series, his producing projects include NBC’s Heist and Fox’s Standoff, as well as Syfy’s The Invisible Man.

Joining Devlin and Glassner as executive producers are Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English and Steve Lee of Balkanic Media will also produce.

The Ark, Series Premiere, February 2023, Syfy