‘The Ark’ Sneak Peek: Lieutenant Felix Strickland Gets Frightening Call About Daughter

Season 2 of The Ark has been full of shocking revelations and heartbreaking loss. Despite all they’ve been through, the Ark One crew moves closer to finding a planet to inhabit. Captain Sharon Garnet (Christie Burke) continues to lead the charge as the space family attempts to move forward in the aftermath of the devastating death of Lt. Spencer Lane (Reece Ritchie). They will not journey alone, amid a peace treaty with the EF2 of the Eastern Federation.

There were many burning questions answered regarding the backstories of those aboard. However, one that has loomed for Lt. Felix Strickland (Pavle Jerinić) has been the fate of his young daughter Catherine.

The officer was married to his husband Robert. However, Robert’s body was identified among the casualties on Ark Three. Kelly Fowler initially claimed she was killed in a food riot by catching a stray bullet. During episode three of the season, Fowler admits the story of the stray bullet was a lie. In fact, she told him she saw no children on board. The door was left open that Catherine may still be alive somewhere.

There was still hope in Lt. Strickland’s eyes. It’s something left in the back of his mind until the penultimate episode coming up as teased in the exclusive clip below. We see Strickland working with his trademark katana. He receives mysterious directives. The clip shows Strickland receives a frightening call regarding Catherine’s safety and that whoever is on the other side of the comm has her.

He wants proof this isn’t some con and hears her voice. Adding to the legitimacy, Strickland throws out another test by asking what her favorite book they used to read together was before bed. Catherine correctly answers “Pinocchio.” She is scared and asks if he is coming to get her.

The mysterious voice warns Strickland that if he tells Captain Garnett or anyone else about the conversation, his daughter loses a finger. Whoever this dude is clearly has some eyes on Ark One because he knew Garnett was at Strickland’s door. Strickland and Garnett discuss security protocols. He fulfills the request of the mysterious figure who has his daughter captive by keeping his mouth about what transpired shut.

Where is Catherine? Who has her? Will Strickland reunite with his daughter? We’ll have to watch and find out how things unfold.

