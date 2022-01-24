Syfy Orders ‘The Ark’ Series From ‘Leverage’s Dean Devlin

A new fight to survive is coming to TV.

Syfy has ordered The Ark straight to series for 12 episodes. It comes from Dean Devlin (Independence Day, Leverage) and Jonathan Glassner (Stargate SG-1), who will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Production will begin in March at PFI Studios in Belgrade, Serbia. A premiere date will be announced at a later time, and casting is set to begin shortly.

According to Syfy, The Ark “takes place 100 years in the future when planetary colonization missions have begun as a necessity to help secure the survival of the human race. The first of these missions on a spacecraft known as Ark One encounters a catastrophic event causing massive destruction and loss of life. With more than a year left to go before reaching their target planet, a lack of life-sustaining supplies and loss of leadership, the remaining crew must become the best versions of themselves to stay on course and survive.”

“I’m so excited to have the opportunity to partner with SYFY again and can’t think of a better collaborator than Jonathan Glassner to bring this series to life,” Devlin said in a statement.

Added Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCU Entertainment and Streaming, “The Ark is a perfect fit for SYFY audiences and we know fans will gravitate to this heart-racing story from Dean Devlin, one of the most accomplished and respected sci-fi writers working today. With the recent success of both Resident Alien and Chucky, the network is home to several of the most creative storytellers working in all of television.”

Joining Devlin and Glassner as executive producers are Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media will also produce.