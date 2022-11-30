Dinsey+‘s adaptation of The Artful Dodger has found its leading man in The Queen’s Gambit star Thomas Brodie-Sangster. The actor, known for his roles in films like The Maze Runner and Love, Actually, will portray Jack Dawkins, a.k.a. “The Artful Dodger,” in the eight-episode series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Brodie-Sangster will be joined by David Thewlis (Fargo) and Good Trouble actress Maia Mitchell in the Australian period drama that puts a twist on the classic Charles Dickens character, Dodger. Alongside Brodie-Sangster’s Jack, Thewlis has been tapped to play Fagin, and Mitchell will take on the role of Lady Belle Fox.

Set in the 1850s, this character-driven drama finds Dodger living a double life as a surgeon who still can’t shake his penchant for crime. Per THR, Disney says, “From high-octane heists to life-and-death surgeries, glittering parties to colorful streets, this series is a rock’n’roll tale with an Aussie connection.”

The Artful Dodger is co-created and executive produced for the screen by David Maher and David Taylor. Currently, Jeffrey Walker is attached as the show’s set-up director and co-executive producer, with Corrie Chen and Gracie Otto set to direct as well. Meanwhile, The Artful Dodger is written for television by co-creator and co-executive producer James McNamara, co-executive producer Andrew Knight, Vivienne Walshe, and Dan Knight with Miranda Tapsell. Additionally, Jo Porter serves as executive producer, and Ross Allsop is producing.

Joining Brodie-Sangster, Thewlis, and Mitchell for the project are supporting cast members Damon Herriman, Miranda Tapsell, Tim Minchin, Susie Porter, Kym Gyngell, Damien Garvey, Jessica De Gouw, Andrea Demetriades, Luke Carroll, Huw Higginson, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Jude Hyland, Finn Treacy, and Albert Latailakepa.

The co-production from Sony Pictures Television is produced by Beach Road Pictures and SPT’s Curio Pictures and will film in New South Wales, Australia, with an expected launch date of late 2023. Stay tuned for more on the project as it takes shape at Disney+.

The Artful Dodger, Expected 2023, Disney+